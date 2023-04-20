While Brante Hayes is more than 20 years graduated from David City High School, he's still making big moves in the classroom and in his students' hearts. Now a teacher at Schuyler Elementary School, Hayes has made a serious score.

Through the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) and Blue Cross Blue Shield's Touchdown for Teachers campaign, Hayes was given one of five Outstanding Nebraska Teacher Awards from a pool of around 500 across the state. Nominees are named by their communities, something Hayes said means a lot.

"The award said I was nominated by the community as a star educator for creativity in the classroom, passion for lifelong learning and dedication to helping Nebraska students reach their full potential," Hayes said.

Hayes said he had no idea what was going on when the award was presented, as his class was coming back from a field trip and was rushed into the gym upon their return. After a moment, he knew it wasn't just for a regular school assembly.

"All of a sudden, UNL and Blue Cross Blue Shield reps and Herbie Husker walked in and announced it. Then and there, that's how I found out," Hayes said.

Hayes was similarly surprised in April of 2022 when a small parade of students, teachers and community members marched into his classroom to award him a classroom makeover courtesy of Schuyler's Rocha Designs. This award, however, is nominated by area people and taken to a state level.

"I'm speechless about it. I've always been told I'm a good teacher, a good role model and this more or less solidifies those comments and make me want to continue to be better."

In regards to how he approaches teaching in a new or unique way, Hayes said he embraces his own youthful disposition on life and, as he put it, 'is a kid himself.'

"I don’t want to grow up, I want to have fun every day of my life and every day is a new day with those guys, you never know what they're gonna say or do," Hayes said.

Hayes has gathered a reputation for his unique teaching style and his trademark "Tie Tuesday" where students learn to tie a tie by the end of the school year, something he thinks is important they learn. After the classroom makeover where a neon light was installed specifically for the event, he said, the kids are even more excited for Tuesdays. Of course, being a kid at heart, he gets excited too.

"I'm a kid myself. My wife always tells me I'm two and I argue with her and say I'm two and a half," Hayes said with a chuckle.

That, he said, is why he thinks his students enjoy his class so much and what may be the reason he is nominated for these kinds of awards.

"I don't like to be your typical teacher. Kids and even adults hear the word teacher and get an image of someone who stands up at the front of the class and teaches the curriculum," Hayes said. "I'm the type that tries to go above and beyond, jumping on counters and desks, doing fun things that get and keep their attentions throughout the day."

Hayes and his wife also try to help out the community through the school, where they are known for collecting tabs for Ronald McDonald House of Nebraska. Once one collects a million, their name goes on the Ronald McDonald House website, Hayes said, but they collect because the money gathered from the donations goes to a good cause. Last year, they donated over 300,000 tabs. He started on the program a few years ago, he said, because a friend got him into it after a long hiatus.

"We kind of took off and now everybody knows that we collect the tabs. I always explain to the kids, small things in our lives make a huge difference in other people's lives. Even if we don’t know who they are, it’s important to do good deeds," Hayes said.

His teaching experience and methodology, he ties back to his own teachers in high school, though not the way many teachers would say they were inspired by theirs.

"The typical answer is you have one teacher who kind of inspires you and I have that but one thing that really pushed me was I had a couple bad teachers," Hayes said.

Particularly, he remembers his high school physical education teacher, who, during a parent-teacher conference, told Hayes and his parents that teaching was not a good profession for him to go into. Hayes, at the time, had considered it and expressed some interest, prompting a conversation about pay and the rewards of the field.

"That particular teacher, we didn't see eye-to-eye through my high school career. When he did that is made me really want to be a teacher and provide one good year for students to always remember rather than be the teacher he was," Hayes said. "More or less, I was inspired by the bad teachers because it made me want to be a good one for someone else."

As part of the award, Hayes was given a UNL leather notebook, a football signed by Huskers Coach Matt Rhule and 50 tickets to the Huskers spring game, enough for Hayes, his wife, his students and some parents to attend. There, Hayes will be brought out onto the field with the other four honorees for a special recognition.

"My kids only know the Huskers because I talk about them all the time in my classroom, they know my favorite color is not just red but Husker red. This may be their only opportunity to go to husker game, now they get a chance," Hayes said. "I've been to games before, I've been on the field before, but never like this."