DCPS see renovations, new teaching staff

David City Public Schools is back in session for the 2022-2023 school year and students, staff and visitors may notice building renovations and several new teachers.

Prior to the DCPS Board of Education meeting on Aug. 8, board members took a tour of renovations completed since the board’s previous tour.

DCPS Superintendent Chad Denker noted that all of the offices are being utilized in all of the district’s buildings, no classrooms are sitting empty and everybody has their own space.

The former district office is now a preschool. The shop classroom was spruced up, one half is tables while the other half is an open area in which students have room to construct things. Six new wooden shop tables are coming later this fall and some old lockers have been moved into the shop classroom so students have the option to lock up their equipment. Twelve new CAD computers are on their way as well.

New full-sized lockers have been, or will be, installed throughout the school. The former high school office is now a space being utilized for two new full-time substitute teachers, a breakroom and a meeting room. An old nurse’s office has been turned into storage while a formerly un-utilized room will eventually be turned into a used clothing closet where families will have the chance to get free clothing once a month.

Several science classrooms have been redone, including windows and some new chairs, and special education rooms have seen improvement too. Also, “alt ed” now has a specific space for projects such as sewing and there’s an area set aside in which visiting sports teams can hold team meetings.

During the board’s regular meeting, nine new teachers introduced themselves. They included: Katie Krafka, a full-time sub; Gina Bossow, pre-kindergarten at Bellwood Elementary; Grace Lenz, special education at Bellwood; Mika Taylor, pre-kindergarten at David City; Joslyn Crow, special education at David City Elementary; Theresa Tvrdy, fourth grade at David City; Josh Taylor, fifth grade at David City; Eli Hartmann, sixth grade at David City; and Logan Rebbe, high school agriculture and Future Farmers of America adviser. Halle Plumbtree, a second new full-time sub, is scheduled to attend the board’s next meeting.

In other business, the board heard public comments from father and son Chad and Andrew Fuller about the possibility of co-oping for baseball.

Chad Fuller said that state baseball is growing, with the NSAA expecting 98 schools to play the sport. The NSAA also added a Class C for baseball, and there are other successful co-ops already in place, Fuller said.

“We know it's not probably realistic to start our own co-op here. But it would be nice to be able to look into what opportunities there are nearby,” Fuller said.

The board considered co-oping later in its meeting. Denker noted there are several factors at play when it comes to a co-op between schools, such as if allowing another school to join a team will take five spots away from local students who would have played or if it would make the team more competitive.

Currently, DCPS has a softball co-op with Shelby and East Butler. Denker said the softball team works well because it’s beneficial for all parties involved. The trick for co-oping a baseball team would be finding another school that’s willing to do it.

If DCPS does decide to co-op, things like where practice and games will be held, what the transportation be, uniforms, the team’s name and financial cost split would need to be decided on, Denker said. Co-ops are also generally a two-year commitment, he added.

The school district will also need to consider its current struggle in finding coaches and its lack of a ball field, he said.

“In many ways, I think it would be easier if we're talking three or four kids,” Denker said. “If the board would decide, ‘yeah, we're maybe interested in co-oping,’ I think you'd look to go somewhere else and not be the host.”

The board asked Andrew Fuller if he knows of any of his peers who have expressed interest in baseball, to which he responded that there were some kids at David City and a couple at East Butler and Shelby.

Denker said that when considering adding a program, he wants to make sure it’s not at the risk of harming a current one.

“Eports, I thought was a good addition, because it added some opportunities for kids who maybe weren't involved in anything else,” Denker said. “If we would add baseball, for example, I wouldn't want it to be at the detriment of boys golf or boys track. If you shift 10 kids from track to baseball, you've just decimated your track program, you're just going to basically move the same kids.”

However, he added, maybe there are three or four kids who are good at track but don’t love it and could find success in another sport like baseball.

DCPS Board President Stephanie Summers noted she believes it’s worth looking into further. She noted that only a few kids had expressed interest in girls wrestling when the possibility of starting a team had first come up.

“I think that if you're going to spend some time investigating in one instance then you need to do the same for the other,” Summers said.