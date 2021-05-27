DCPS seeking contributions for high school time capsule

David City Public Schools is seeking contributions for a time capsule that will accompany its secondary school addition.
DCPS Board of Education President Stephanie Summers said the time capsule will go in the cornerstone of the addition once construction is finished, hopefully some time near the end of the summer.
"If you are a community organization and you have a list of members and you'd like to submit that, you can. And that goes for churches and really any business or any place within the community that would like to have a snapshot of who their organization was in the year 2021," Summers said. "We're open to anybody within the community who wants to be a part of it."
Summers said people are welcome to make as many digital submissions as they want.
The $7.5 million addition will include new administrative offices, high school and middle school classrooms, a new main entrance and nurse's office, among other things.
The local Freemasons Fidelity Lodge No. 51 offered to partner with the district to do a time capsule after hearing about the addition.
"We've had a history of doing those in David City," Lodge Master Mike Jones said. "...The genesis for this kind of thing goes back to the founding of the country with George Washington."
Jones said Washington laid the cornerstone for the U.S. Capitol, which included a repository for artifacts to commemorate the time. Jones said the Freemasons are a non-religious fraternal organization dedicated to "putting ethics into practice."
Jones added that the Lodge takes part in a variety of charitable activities. He said the Lodge has given more than $60,000 in gifts to local youth organizations.
"They are very much education-oriented, that's where a lot of their philanthropy goes," Summers said.
It's not the first time the Lodge has assisted DCPS with a time capsule, either.
"The high school added the gym in 1984 and (the Lodge) did a time capsule for that addition, as well," Summers said. "So they already had experience working with the school."
Some contents of this time capsule will be very different from those in 1984 thanks to advances in technology.
With limited space inside the capsule, DCPS is seeking as much digital material as possible.
Jones said the digital materials will likely need to be sealed and instructions on how to access and use them may be necessary.
"We used to use eight-track tapes, when I was a kid, for music. Well now, a lot of people don't know what an eight-track tape is, much less where to find an eight-track tape player to play it," Jones said.
Summers said the district plans to include hard copies of a few things, just in case.
She said community members are welcome to submit hard copies, too, but stressed they may or may not make it in the time capsule, depending on how much room is left.
Summers said DCPS has plans to submit photos, a staff roster, a list of enrolled students, activities and participating students, a record of accomplishments made by school organizations throughout the year and some small items like a T-shirt or pennant.
Summers added that DCPS will, of course, be placing a David City Scouts mask inside the time capsule.
"Because that was 2021," Summers said, laughing.
Jones said the Lodge didn't reach out to the district to do a time capsule specifically because of COVID-19, but that it will still provide people an opportunity to help document a historic time.
"(It was) coincidental," Jones said. "...We always make it available to public buildings."
Jones advised people to add things they would be interested in if they were opening a time capsule.
Summers said people will have until Aug. 1 to make submissions for the time capsule.
"They can always drop it by the district office at … 750 D St.," Summers said.
People can also send digital items to timecapsule@dcscouts.org.
"The school really encourages community members and community organizations to contribute, because this is a snapshot of our community as a whole," Summers said. "It would be really exciting for our students right now who remain in David City to be able to one day open it up again and look back and see what their community was like when they were a kindergartener or a preschooler. This is an opportunity to show the future how we were in the middle of a pandemic."