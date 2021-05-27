DCPS seeking contributions for high school time capsule

Jones added that the Lodge takes part in a variety of charitable activities. He said the Lodge has given more than $60,000 in gifts to local youth organizations.

"They are very much education-oriented, that's where a lot of their philanthropy goes," Summers said.

It's not the first time the Lodge has assisted DCPS with a time capsule, either.

"The high school added the gym in 1984 and (the Lodge) did a time capsule for that addition, as well," Summers said. "So they already had experience working with the school."

Some contents of this time capsule will be very different from those in 1984 thanks to advances in technology.

With limited space inside the capsule, DCPS is seeking as much digital material as possible.

Jones said the digital materials will likely need to be sealed and instructions on how to access and use them may be necessary.

"We used to use eight-track tapes, when I was a kid, for music. Well now, a lot of people don't know what an eight-track tape is, much less where to find an eight-track tape player to play it," Jones said.

Summers said the district plans to include hard copies of a few things, just in case.