DCPS to start new chapter next school year

"We were forced into a situation where we had to learn how to use technology to deliver instruction when kids aren't here. We had no choice. And we figured it out, so that's great," Couch said. "...You don't want to waste what you just went through. It was so traumatic and it was so terrible that we've got to make sure we take the lessons with us as we go past it."

Valentine expressed appreciation for the way the school came together to deal with COVID-19.

"We can't commend our teachers enough for the job that they did. Students had great performance during the year. We were very fortunate to have our students in person all year, that wasn't a national trend. While it came with continual challenges, they did an outstanding job," Valentine said.

Couch had similar comments.

"I stand in awe of our students, I stand in awe of our teachers," Couch said. "What we were able to accomplish in the last year only happens when you're surrounded by excellent people."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.