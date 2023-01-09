Deaths confirmed as murder-suicide

The deaths of two individuals in David City has been confirmed as a murder-suicide by Nebraska State Patrol.

According to a press release from the state patrol, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office was called for a welfare check on Dec. 30 at a home in the 1100 block of North Fourth Street in David City. Two adults had been found deceased.

The Butler County Attorney’s Office requested the Nebraska State Patrol conduct the homicide investigation. The deceased individuals were identified as Dagmara Dorta Diaz, 29, and Alfonso Palmero, 34. They had been located with suspected gunshot wounds.

Preliminary investigation indicated Palmero shot Diaz before shooting himself, the press release stated. Diaz had a protection order against Palmero.

“Our investigators have confirmed that it was a murder-suicide. There is no ongoing threat to the public,” Nebraksa State Patrol Public Relations Director Cody Thomas said in a Jan. 4 email to The Banner-Press.

Butler County Sheriff Tom Dion told The Banner-Press on Jan. 5 that there was no information to share.