Denker named 2022 Outstanding Superintendent

For his creativity and determination in improving David City Public Schools, Superintendent Chad Denker has been named the 2022 Outstanding Superintendent.

The Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association gives out this and similar awards to recognize excellence in school systems. Denker received the award on March 18 during a conference held in Kearney.

Denker has been with DCPS for almost nine years. Ever since joining the school district, his creativity and determination have brought DCPS’ mission and vision into sharp focus, DCPS Board President Stephanie Summers said in her nomination letter.

Before Denker was hired at the district, the board approved plans for an office space and gym addition to David City Elementary School, as well as a 1:1 technology initiative for grades seven through 12. But, Summers said, it lacked strategy. Denker expanded the 1:1 initiative to a K-12 technology plan and financially enabled the district to maintain it. He prioritized upgrading the district’s facilities and encouraged the board to think long term, Summers added.

“Over nine years, Dr. Denker has led the planning and building of an expansion of the district cafeteria, a special education wing for the David City Elementary, a new commons area and activity entrance for the high school, and a top-of-the-line weight room utilized by staff, their spouses, and students,” Summers said.

More recently, Denker supervised a third building project. Completed in August 2021, this project includes eight classrooms, administrative and district offices and a new high school entrance.

“The new science classrooms will enhance teachers' ability to teach to the new science standards, allowing for both lecture and lab space for a more comprehensive educational experience. Simultaneously, the entire project will allow the district to utilize space within the 105-year-old building to expand career and technical science courses,” Summers said. “Unbelievably, Dr. Denker has achieved these improvements while never taking away the board's choice to either renovate the existing 105-year-old secondary building or tear down and build new.”

Along with new facilities, Denker has also grown the career and technical education (CTE) curriculum, along with hiring a CTE director.

“Through his initiative and leadership, David City Public Schools has utilized partnerships within the business community, creating and providing apprenticeships to students intending to pursue careers in the industrial and technical sciences,” Summers added.

One of these partnerships includes Timpte. Seniors are able to receive on-the-job training while earning a paycheck and forming a relationship with a potential employer.

Summers also noted the development of a new greenhouse project. It will enhance horticulture, floriculture, plant science and biology courses. DCPS will begin using this greenhouse at the start of the 2022-2023 school year, she added.

Denker has built meaningful relationships with the David City community and its members, Summers said, through being open and honest. This is critical as 90% of the school district’s budget is funded through property taxes.

“Helping community members understand how the district uses its resources, legal obligations, and its role within the community is critical for confidence in the institution,” Summers said. “Dr. Denker doesn't hesitate to invite local farmers into his office, allowing them to view the district's line-item budget, fully disclosing where their hard-earned tax dollars are allocated. Complete transparency between Dr. Denker and agriculture producers have allowed trust between the taxpayers and the school district to grow.”

Chief among his leadership is adding an all-day preschool to both the David City and Bellwood elementary schools. This allows the kids the chance to get more prepared for kindergarten and helps families who have trouble finding day care, Summers said.

“Parents in both Bellwood and David City are grateful for the financial savings and social and academic opportunities full-day preschool has brought to their family and children. With the completion of the new high school addition, space became available for the addition of a third section of preschool for David City families,” Summers said, adding that additional preschool options will be offered beginning in August.

Additionally, Denker has fostered a genuine relationship with Aquinas Catholic Schools, she said. As a public school, DCPS is responsible for serving special education and Title 1 students at Aquinas. Denker was instrumental in the hiring of a special services director.

Summers also mentioned Denker’s other achievements, including being named a principal of the year by the Nebraska State Association of Secondary Principals while working at Seward High School, serving on different educational boards, being involved in a NRCSA project to guide schools to reopening for the fall 2020 semester and being appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts to the Professional Practices Committee.

Outside the walls of DCPS and his job, Denker can be seen in the community, whether coaching youth sports, supporting his local church, attending Rotary events or just being at community functions. He was also instrumental in bringing the mentoring program TeamMates to Butler County, Summers said.

Denker noted his reaction in hearing that he was a recipient of the award.

“It does not happen very often, but I was very surprised,” Denker said. “When they were reading the comments, I was looking around the room trying to figure it who it was, and thinking to myself that I aspire to be that person someday. Little did I know, it was me - until they read my name.”

But, he added, being named the 2022 Outstanding Superintendent – and the success of DCPS – is not just due to his work.

“It is the result of the collective effort of 147 employees all working to improve the lives of students each day,” he added. “It is truly a school and community award made possible by a strong school board with a vision, a good admin team, and a staff that works hard for the families we serve.

“I just want to say thank you (to the community) for the support over the past nine years. We will continue to strive to get better and improve the educational experience for all of our students.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

