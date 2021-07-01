Dion recounts radiation treatment during cancer journey

Editor's note: With the 35th annual Butler County Relay for Life taking place in June, seven cancer survivors in Butler County are sharing their stories. This is the fifth in the series.
October 12, 2007, was the day I heard the words "You have cancer." After that, all I heard was, “blah, blah, blah.” Then I snapped out of it and heard the doctor say, "If you are going to have cancer, this is the kind of cancer you want. It has a very high cure rate."
It was thyroid cancer. The doctor kept talking and explaining things and I just kept thinking, “CANCER? I don't have cancer, I'm not a cancer patient. No! I DON'T have CANCER!”
On Oct. 12, I met with Dr. Thomas Dobelman, an ear, nose and throat doctor/surgeon. He went over the surgery and kept reassuring me that everything would be good. He is a kind man who answered all of our questions. He scheduled my surgery for Nov. 7. But I needed to have an MRI done first. My MRI was done at Columbus Community Hospital. My MRI was like hell to me. I don't like being in a tube, they bolted a thing that looked like a hockey mask down over my face. My heart was racing and I panicked in there. I swore I would never do this ever again.
The day of surgery went pretty uneventful. Tom and Melissa were there as my support system. When I came out of surgery, my throat was horribly sore and my neck had gauze wrapped around it with a drain tube. The tube looks like a limp noodle, if you ask me. It was a rough night with little sleep.
In the morning I met my oncologist, Dr. Yungpo Bernie Su. A very straight forward man. No beating around the bush with this doctor. He explains my cancer, that our goal is "cure." He told me I would need to take a radioactive iodine pill and possibly radiation therapy, and if all else fails, chemo. As he's talking again I'm thinking, "I don't have cancer cancer, not like those folks I see at my appointments.” He tells me they couldn't get all of the cancer with surgery. My tumor had erupted through my thyroid and attached itself to my trachea. I also find out that my type of cancer is papillary. There are four types of thyroid cancer, papillary being the most curable.
I then now told I need another MRI. I din't know if I can do that again. They prescribed something for me and I made it through my second MRI with in a two month period. With the MRI behind me, I need to get my mind wrapped around taking two radiation pills and what that will do to my body.
On Dec. 20, we checked into Bergan Mercy awaiting my radiation therapy pills. I visited with nuclear medicine and was told I would receive 2 pills and my dosage will be high. At 2:18 p.m. I am in my hospital room and nuclear medicine comes up with a metal type box, marked radiation in bright yellow. They were two grey pills. The nurse posts a radiation sign on my door. They give me my pills and I swallow them. The nuclear medicine doctor points a Geiger Counter at me and says "you’re radioactive." Everyone who was in the room steps back and quickly leaves. I was isolated until the radiation gets out of my body. I had to drink lots of fluids so I could flush it out of my system. I did get very sick that night with a lot of vomiting. I was Isolated for two-and-a-half days. When I came home, our youngest daughter had to stay with grandma for a few days.