Dion recounts radiation treatment during cancer journey

In the morning I met my oncologist, Dr. Yungpo Bernie Su. A very straight forward man. No beating around the bush with this doctor. He explains my cancer, that our goal is "cure." He told me I would need to take a radioactive iodine pill and possibly radiation therapy, and if all else fails, chemo. As he's talking again I'm thinking, "I don't have cancer cancer, not like those folks I see at my appointments.” He tells me they couldn't get all of the cancer with surgery. My tumor had erupted through my thyroid and attached itself to my trachea. I also find out that my type of cancer is papillary. There are four types of thyroid cancer, papillary being the most curable.

I then now told I need another MRI. I din't know if I can do that again. They prescribed something for me and I made it through my second MRI with in a two month period. With the MRI behind me, I need to get my mind wrapped around taking two radiation pills and what that will do to my body.