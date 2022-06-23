Dr. Carlson celebrates 35 years of practice

In 35 years, a lot has changed in the medical profession, but one thing has remained: Dr. Mark Carlson.

Carlson got his start in high school, he said. He graduated from Millard in Omaha, when they were a class B school. From there he went to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he was accepted into medical school and graduated from UNMC in 1984. He was doing residency when he got a call to practice in Butler County.

"I was doing family medicine in Wichita when Dr. Luckey called me and asked about joining," Carlson said.

Carlson began practicing at the Butler County Clinic, and has been there ever since. In the 35 years since he started, a lot has changed in the medical industry, both on the practical side and the administrative side.

"When I first started, we barely knew what an MRI was, now it's an every day thing. There are so many specialists now too that take care of people," Carlson said.

That's one area where Carlson said his profession stands out. Family medicine is more versatile, and he treats patients from every age group.

"It's the relationships that we build with patients. They come in and we've known for years, know who they are and what their nature is and we're able to respond to them appropriately," Carlson said.

Licensed Practical Nurse Annette Glock has worked with Dr. Carlson since he started at the practice. Glock said Dr. Carlson cares about his job and his patients.

"You have to have dedication. You have to really love your job to stay. If you don’t enjoy health care, you don’t really stay in it, you have to love what you’re doing," Glock said.

Dedication is a key factor to Carlson's practice. His practice spans years in the cases of some families.

"It's about taking care of a spectrum of the population. We take care of people in their 90s, their children in their 60s and their children in their 30s, we cover the whole family," Carlson said.

Glock also noted that one of the bigger changes that has come along in that time span has been how physicians and their teams handle records and patient information.

"You have to be willing to change, but that's that dedication of caring for your patients. Everything's on computers for medical records, documentation's always been big, even when I started many moons ago," Glock said.

Carlson agreed, adding that the shift to mostly digital information has its benefits.

"We had to change and rework how we use stuff. Now, we can graph out someone's blood pressure from the last 10 years, or their blood sugar, their weight," Carlson said.

Carlson said that patients do not particularly like when he compares their weight now to their weight 10 years ago, or when he has to tell them how to fix that change.

"The hardest thing is to say 'you need to change your behavior.' The hardest thing for humans is to change our behavior, and there's just loads and loads of data we process to tell them that," Carlson said.

His desire to go into medical school came from a place of wanting to help, like most physicians, he said.

"It comes from this need to provide these services and help the public take care of themselves," Carlson said.

