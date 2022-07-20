Dwight Czechfest set this weekend

The entire Dwight community comes together for the annual Dwight Czechfest and this year will be no exception, according to organizers.

The 58th annual event will be held this weekend and there will be a variety of activities for people of all ages.

“Everybody gets involved from the church to the community club to the Dwight Legion to the bar,” said Brenda Coufal, a festival volunteer. “All the residents are working it. I think Dwight takes a lot of pride in their town and in their heritage. You always see clean yards and it's just a very relaxed atmosphere, just a lot of fun.”

The festival begins with a road rally on Friday. Registration is open from 5:30-7 p.m. and costs $20 per car. A free performance of Angie Kriz and the Polka Toons will start at 7:30 at the American Legion.

“The Road Rally on Friday night has been awesome. It brings in lots of people,” Coufal said. “And it's a lot of fun for basically all ages. As long as you're 16 and can drive, you can be in it. You can have family members, you can go with friends. It's just a real good time.”

On Saturday, the sixth annual Dwight Olympic Games hosted by the volunteer fire department starts at noon at the fire hall, with registration taking place from 10 a.m. to noon. Coufal said people of all ages, whether a group of friends or families, take part in it.

The Olympic Games feature about 20 different stations around town, added Gena Brecka, an EMT and firefighter. The games are similar to basic yard games, such as Skee-Ball and a game where competitors throw footballs through different sized tires for points.

Last year saw about 50 to 60 people take part in the games, Brecka said.

“It's just for fun,” she added. “We give out a couple prizes… just something to do.”

An open house for Grand Marshal Bud Sisel is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the American Legion with a kiddie tractor pull, a completely new activity, will take place at 3:30 p.m. The kiddie tractor pull will be held on Main Street and is aimed for kids ages 4-12. A roast pork, dumplings and kraut dinner will be available from 5-7 p.m. at the Legion, with music by Jim Mastny and the Merry Musicians from 5-9 p.m.

According to Coufal, the Dwight Czech Dancers also draws a large crowd. That performance will start at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday with the crowning of Dwight Royalty at 8 p.m.

On Sunday, the 30th annual Bohemian Classic Auto Show will be held from noon to 3:30 p.m., registration is from 9 a.m. to noon and veterans are encouraged to bring a car. Kids activities will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dwight library, with Mass at Assumption Catholic Church set for 10 a.m. Another roasted pork, dumplings and kraut dinner will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Legion.

The Mark Vyhlidal Polka Band will perform from 1-5 p.m. at the Legion. The Czech dancers will perform at 3:30 p.m. while the “Largest Small-Town Parade in Nebraska” will be held for the 60th year at 5 p.m.

The fire department is also in charge of the parade, and Brecka said registration takes place the day of the event but they’ll often see 70 to 80 entries.

Brad Husak will provide music entertainment from 6-9:30 p.m. at Pivo’s Tarvern while the Milligan Czech Brass Band is set to play from 6-9 p.m. at the Legion. Benediction service will be held at 7 p.m. at the Assumption church while the Legion’s annual lottery drawing is set for 9 p.m.

The Dwight community is proud to show off its Czech heritage, Coufal noted.

“We're one of the few just small villages that have a big celebration for three days on a weekend. For a village of around 200 people, we put on a three day festival,” Coufal said. “I think that's something that we're all known as pretty hard workers around here. I think we're real proud of our town. And we just want to represent well and we just want to encourage people to come see what we've got.”