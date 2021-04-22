 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
East Butler celebrates addition with ribbon-cutting ceremony
0 comments
topical

East Butler celebrates addition with ribbon-cutting ceremony

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
East Butler preschool hallway

The hallway inside the East Butler Brainard school extends into the distance, ending in a preschool addition completed in 2018.

 Molly Hunter
East Butler ribbon-cutting

School Board members Brandon Jisa, Dylan Spatz, Ryan Pekarek, Megan Kozisek, Kim TePoel and Sarah Strizek and Superintendent Michael Eldridge, center, pose for a photo at a ribbon-cutting for the new addition at the East Butler Public Schools Brainard location.

East Butler Public Schools in Brainard is almost done putting the finishing touches on its newly-constructed commons area, cafeteria and kitchen addition.

Construction on the addition at the East Butler pre-k, K-12 building, 212 S. Madison St. in Brainard, started over a year ago in March 2020.

The addition has been in use since the beginning of the second semester four months ago, but Superintendent Michael Eldridge said he wanted to hold off on publicly unveiling it until after the new logo in the commons space was finished.

East Butler new commons

The new commons and cafeteria space at the pre-K, K-12 East Butler Public Schools building in Brainard sits empty in the evening on April 14.

With that done, the East Butler school board gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new commons before its April 14 meeting.

"It's a commons area, so cafeteria space for students to eat and a new state-of-the-art kitchen. The kitchen we had before was very small and didn't have a lot of room to prepare meals," Eldridge said.

Eldridge said they began moving into the space in December and started using it regularly in January at the start of the second semester of the 2020-2021 school year.

"We did a lease purchase agreement. We financed it through First National Bank of Omaha; that's where the lease purchase is through. The total project was approximately $2.6 million," Eldridge said.

East Butler new kitchen

The new kitchen inside the recently-completed addition at the East Butler school in Brainard awaits another day of activity.

The general contractor on the project was Boyd Jones.

Eldridge said the need for a dedicated commons space and improved kitchen was identified as part of a strategic planning process the district underwent about five years ago.

"We hadn't updated the kitchen and stuff for decades and it was long over-due," Board President Megan Kozisek said.

Kozisek, who has been on the Board for 11 years, said the commons area helped bring the whole project together.

East Butler new addition

A ribbon drawn across the hallway marks the beginning of the new East Butler addition. The hallway stretching into the distance is not a part of the new addition, made clear by the contrast between the older yellow tile on one side and the bright new tile on the other.

"We didn't have a cafeteria space or commons area for students to meet and have meetings," Eldridge said. "...Student council can meet in there, community members can meet in there if they reach out to the school. There's a new concession stand … we didn't really have a set concession stand prior to that," Eldridge said.

Previously, the kitchen was situated right off of the building's multi-purpose gym, which itself acted as the cafeteria.

The kitchen/commons addition is actually the second priority project to have come out of the strategic plan.

"The first priority was an addition to the preschool and classroom space on the south end of the building," Eldridge said.

Construction on the preschool/classroom addition was completed in 2018.

East Butler gym

Before the new addition was completed, East Butler students ate lunch in the gym, pictured here. On the left, the old lunch tables are still lined up along a wall inside the gym. Red acoustic insulation panels were added to the gym walls to absorb some of the sound from loud lunch periods.

Kozisek said community meetings during the strategic planning process revealed a consensus about the need to expand the preschool.

"It was really a no-brainer to enhance the preschool, which allowed us to have more students and opened up a classroom," Kozisek said.

Before that, Kozisek said, the program was at capacity.

"We want to start early education first. Once you get a student in, they're a tiger for life. They tend to be, anyway," Kozisek said.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News