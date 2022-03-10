East Butler competes in Envirothon

Four East Butler Public Schools students tested their natural resources knowledge during the Central Region Nebraska Envirothon contest held March 1 at Central Community College-Columbus.

Hosted by the Lower Loup and Central Platte Natural Resources Districts, the event tested students in the areas of soils, aquatics, forestry, policy, range and wildlife. Envirothon is a national event for which competitions are conducted in almost every state in the country, as well as China and Canada. Nationals were held virtually in Nebraska last year. The natural resources districts in Nebraska sponsor the state contests.

Fourteen teams from seven schools competed on March 1. Up to five students could be on one team. The winners from Tuesday’s contest will go onto the state competition, while the winner of the state contest will represent Nebraska at the national Envirothon.

“There's everything from aquatics to soils to wildlife to public policy. So the kids take the individual team evaluations in each of those categories, and then they put the scores together,” East Butler Ag Educator and FFA Adviser Jenny Kocian said. “Our group of kids definitely have some strong suits in some of the areas compared to others. …St. Paul was the winner of (Central Region Nebraska Envirothon). We were kind of in the middle of the pack, and I thought the kids did OK.”

The East Butler team was made up of Lane Bohac, Ryan Sullivan, Reece Kocian and Carson Borgman.

Upon arriving to the event, the teams completed tests in each natural resources subject. The purpose is for students to demonstrate their knowledge, Lower Loup NRD Information & Education Coordinator Larry Schultz said.

“When they see the policy questions, we have a series of maps that they'll look at that identify different areas of the state that may be underground water control, something like that. The forestry section has different photographs, they have to identify an instrument, they have to identify what kind of tree might be involved with the cone or needles or something like that,” Schultz said.

One of the tests was based on soil and included tubs containing different types of soil. Students had to identify the different soil types based on their attributes.

“The state contest will actually have a pit dug, so the kids can go in … and see the soil profiles and all that kind of stuff,” Schultz added.

Schultz said Envirothon allows students the opportunity to look at the overall scope of natural resources.

“This gives them the chance to take all the concepts and understand the natural world around them better,” he said. “When they get to the state level, we actually provide them with a real world problem (such as) housing development has cropped up in the outside of a city and they're running into this issue and that issue – maybe (an) endangered species or poor soil type or something. Then kids have to do a presentation on what they might propose to a local zoning board or a local city council.”

Kocian said that a lot of East Butler’s kids who compete in Envirothon have both personal and classroom experiences that provide a good basis for the contest.

“It's an awesome contest because a lot of agricultural courses that students can take part in – such as natural resources or plant science – those kinds of courses play into the various components of the contest,” Kocian said. “A lot of times, those classes coupled (are) with their outside interests of hunting and fishing or farming, kind of working the land where like soils and things like that would come into play.”

Kocian noted that Envirothon has practical uses for the students.

“There are all kinds of applications that they'll be able to take away beyond high school, whether they're farming or they're selecting plants for their landscape if they live in town,” she added. “…Careers are always a big part of it. We find that a lot of kids that are interested in the outdoors and those kinds of topics that they provide, also would like to pursue careers in natural resources and gain jobs at places like the NRD or the Nebraska Game and Parks or places like that.”

The majority of the kids competing in Envirothon are involved in FFA, such as East Butler, though some schools send a group of students from science classes. East Butler students competed in a variety of FFA contests that same day, including welding, nursery and landscape, agriscience and livestock management.

“We had the nursery landscape team, did place first and qualified first state, so that was probably the highlight of the day,” Kocian said.

Other schools taking part in the March 1 Envirothon included Aurora, Humphrey, Loup City, Ord, St. Paul and Waverly.

