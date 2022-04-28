East Butler expanding preschool program

To help alleviate child care concerns in the community, East Butler Community Schools will be expanding its preschool options and adding new programming.

East Butler Superintendent Michael Eldridge said the school board approved at its regular meeting April 13 to extend the preschool from a half-day service to full day and to add a second preschool at the Dwight location. Additionally, he added, a before and after school program will be created.

Currently, the East Butler preschool offers two half-day sessions in Brainard and a child enrolled in one session cannot be a part of the other.

At a September 2021 school board meeting, a digital survey showed that 93% of respondents indicated that day care in the school community is an issue, The Banner-Press previously reported. The idea of introducing a day care program has been tossed around for a while, and the district held a public forum in January to take comments on possible solutions.

According to Eldridge, the board’s April 13 decision was made in part on feedback from the community.

“The board, looking at really short term, thought that the best solution to that the child care issue was to expand to all-day preschool because that would help some of that child care piece, but also having before and after school care that would also help with that child care piece,” Eldridge said. “It doesn't solve the problem, but it assists families in giving them a little bit more convenience.”

Starting this fall, there will be two functioning preschools in the East Butler Community Schools system.

“If we have a full-day preschool program that allows us to have 20 at each site, so 20 here at Brainard and 20 at Dwight,” Eldridge said. “Families can make the decision on whether they want to do the all-day preschool, they still can do half-day, but still our number will not be able to exceed 20 in each location.”

Community response to the changes has been positive so far, he added, and parents seem to appreciate the board is taking steps to address their issues. Eldridge noted the main complaint he’s heard is that the current half-day preschool is inconvenient transportation-wise.

“By expanding into full-day preschool, they won't have to worry about ‘How do I get my child moved to their day care,’ or whatever the case is, during the middle of the day,” Eldridge said. “Not all families will partake in the full-day preschool. But a good share of them, so it's obviously helping them in that, they see value in that.”

The district provides transportation to its first session and from the second session, but not from the first session or to the second session, The Banner-Press previously reported.

Eldridge said the district will need to add a teaching staff member and will most likely need to have a paraprofessional for a while. The Dwight school has the space needed to add a preschool program there. Expanding the preschool programs is a more cost-effective measure than constructing a new facility, he added.

The district is also in the planning stages for the before and after school program, which will be for students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade.

“A lot of schools have a before and after school programming; East Butler has not,” Eldridge said. “So the elementary principal and I are currently working right now to create how to create it – how many families are taking the program? How do you appropriately staff it? We're looking at having something up and running by the fall.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

