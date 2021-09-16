East Butler explores day care possibility

The need for additional child care doesn't seem up for debate, but the same can't be said of East Butler's hope to provide a solution or how that solution would look.

On one hand, Board President Megan Kozisek pointed out at the meeting, the district cannot simply ignore the problem.

On the other hand, not everyone in the district may be interested in day care provided by East Butler. As of the meeting, survey respondents were split 60/40, with approximately 58% saying they would be interested and about 41% saying they would not.

Because the district is still in the exploratory stage, much remains unclear, including how the district would finance a day care or if it would run it at all.

"We're talking about maybe leasing the land to somebody to run the day care," Board Vice President Kim TePoel said at the meeting.

On that note, other unknown quantities include where a day care would be located, what ages it would cater to and whether it would expand or be separate from East Butler's existing preschool program.

Eldridge told the Banner-Press that the preschool, located at the district's building in Brainard, has a capacity of 40 children. There are currently about two dozen kids enrolled in the preschool, which costs money to attend.