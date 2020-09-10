East Butler FFA receives grant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

East Butler Public High School’s FFA has received a grant which will allow students opportunities to hear about agriculture from local producers and businesses.

The $2,000 grant is provided through Farm Credit Services of America’s Working Here Fund. Monies will be used to purchase supplies and curriculum for students to engage in the Ag Chat program. In addition to hearing from experts, the program will offer hands-on learning opportunities and a chance to engage in conversations about the agriculture industry with professionals and younger students.

“Positive communication will create support and a unique relationship with agriculturalists in an especially difficult time in the agriculture industry,” noted Jenny Kocian, ag teacher.

Notably, a goal of Ag Chat is to create a sense of agriculture community and awareness.

“At FCSAmerica, we welcome the opportunity to support the future of agriculture,” said Amy Blomenberg, regional vice president of retail operations at FCSAmerica’s Columbus office.

East Butler is one of 50 organizations to receive the grant in this year’s second quarter.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0