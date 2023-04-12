The East Butler Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter saw success at this year’s state convention, with six students receiving their state degrees.

The 2023 Nebraska State FFA Convention was held March 29-31 in Lincoln.

“The state FFA convention is kind of a mixture of competitions that students would have qualified in for at district levels,” East Butler FFA Adviser Jenny Kocian said. “There are keynote speakers, there are leadership workshops. There are industry tours. There are career booths and college booths. There are kind an array of different activities that the kids can participate in.”

Logan Rebbe, agriculture instructor and FFA adviser for David City, also said the convention is an opportunity for FFA members from across Nebraska to compete at state level, have fun and learn more about agriculture.

The state FFA degree is the highest honor that a senior can achieve while in high school.

At East Butler, Reece Kocian, Sara Stanek, Hilary Kabourek, Haley Klement, Kate Rathjen and Carson Borgman received their degrees.

“They keep records for two consecutive years on their SAE projects, which are supervised ag experience projects,” Kocian said. “That can be anything from kids who mow lawns to managing livestock to working at local business and industry to managing their garden in their backyard. They keep these records and then they also have an interview that they have to go through in order to receive that degree.”

At David City, Barrett Andel and Keetyn Valentine received their state degrees. Valentine was also named the 2023-2024 Nebraska State FFA vice president.

Rebbe is excited about Valentine’s achievement.

“Keetyn being named FFA State Officer is incredible!” Rebbe said. “Keetyn put in countless hours of preparation in the form of mock interviews as well questions and scenario preparation. It is a huge commitment, and I am so happy that she decided to apply.”

Rebbe pointed out the honor it is for David City Public and Butler County as a whole to have a student named as a state officer.

“Keetyn is only the sixth FFA state officer that David City has had, so it is a big deal!” Rebbe said. “Keetyn has been a boundless leader within our FFA chapter and community, but now she has the opportunity to be a leader representing our entire state on a national level.”

Rebbe said that as a state officer, Valentine will attend training to prepare her for her time in office.

At the end of May, officers have their annual Chapter Officer Leadership Training (COLT) Conference in Aurora.

The summer is full of events for Valentine including, business and industry visits, and the State Officer Summit to name a few.

East Butler’s floriculture team qualified for nationals.

“That event was composed of plants, insects and disease, and equipment identification,” Kocian said. “There is also a lot of math and problem-solving incorporated into it. Those items are individual, along with a knowledge test and then they have a team activity that rotates from year to year.”

This year’s event had a wedding theme, Kocian added.

“They had to create a bridal bouquet, a bridesmaid bouquet, a corsage and a boutonniere that coordinated and was constructed correctly mechanically,” she said.

Two students, Reece Kocian and Sara Stanek, had national qualifying proficiency applications.

Stanek’s was in swine production placement.

“She works locally at DNA Genetics/Pillen (Family) Farms,” Jenny Kocian said. “And so again, she had kept these records on her employment and her skills and the different things that she's learned throughout that.”

Reece Kocian’s was in wildlife management.

“His was kind of a combination of working at Oak Creek Sporting Club, raising some of his own game birds, chukars and bobwhite quail, and kind of doing some wildlife management stuff on his farm,” Jenny Kocian said.

The national FFA convention is Nov. 1-4. Nationals can be a two-day contest for the floriculture team, Kocian added.

“There are a lot of components that are not, because of time reasons, able to be done at the state level. So it's kind of a whole different ballgame,” she said.

Kocian said East Butler will most likely be connecting with David City FFA as David City previously had a national qualifying floriculture team. Catherine Chmelka at 402 Floral has been a big help in guiding the East Butler team as well, she added.

East Butler has seen a dynamic group of students this year, Kocian said.

“There are a lot more students who had success in other areas,” she said. “By that I mean some of them were selected to sing in the state FFA choir. Some of them just exhibited great leadership to our younger members that were there helping them. We had kids participate in a service project of packaging meals.”

Overall, it is a strong group of students who want to do good things in different fields.

“Which is kind of the glory of FFA,” Kocian said. “There are so many things you can do in the organization. And sometimes it's not always the competitive events. It's the behind-the-scenes things as well.”

The East Butler FFA chapter’s success is also due to the support of others in the school, she added, as well as the community at large supporting the program.

Rebbe believes the David City FFA chapter as a whole has done fairly well this year in terms of district and state level competition.

“While there were a few contests that didn’t quite pan out the way that we would have liked, we took a very young group in many of those contests,” Rebbe said. “Many of our members will have another chance at its next year.”

The David City FFA chapter is wrapping up the end of the year with its FFA Banquet on April 27 and annual Barnyard on May 12.