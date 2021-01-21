East Butler has successful first semester

Hines said the performances were filmed during school and then broadcast online for people to watch at home.

"Our school pulled together to make sure that this Christmas program was successful. I am so, so pleased with how everything came together," Hines said.

There have been highs and lows at East Butler, as there have been everywhere over the last year. But, the East Butler approach to handling COVID-19 seems to be relentless optimism.

Eldridge said the district has been successful in maintaining in-person learning, sports and many extracurriculars due to the dedication of its students and staff.

"The biggest thing I've been so proud of with our school is the way our staff and our students have been able to implement the plan that we have in place. And they're just very consistent about it. We haven't strayed from it, and I think that's why we've had so much success," Eldridge said.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

