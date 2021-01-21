East Butler has successful first semester

East Butler Public Schools has pulled through its fall semester in spite of challenges posed by COVID-19 and is looking to stay the course the rest of the 2020-2021 school year.
Superintendent Mike Eldridge said the district started strong with a solid plan at the beginning of the school year.
"Probably we had more items within our plan than maybe a lot of other school districts in our area. For example, we were doing temperature checks, we were wearing masks from the very beginning," Eldridge said.
Eldridge said the school's COVID-19 quarantine and positive case numbers have been low, both for students and for staff members.
Even when staff members were absent due to COVID-19, the district was able to cover classes using its substitute teaching pool.
"We have never been in the position where we were concerned we would not be able to cover the teachers," Eldridge said.
As with all things in life, COVID-19 still left its mark on East Butler's fall semester.
Eldridge said many patrons were disappointed when the schools' Christmas programs had to take place virtually rather than in-person.
East Butler usually has two Christmas concerts, one for students in kindergarten through sixth grade and the other for students in seventh through twelfth grades.
The elementary students have a choir concert while the fifth and sixth graders put on a musical. The programs for the older students include performances by the bands and choirs.
"We typically have our Christmas programs in December and our intention was to have them in person, all along. It wasn't until a week or two before that we had to make the difficult decision to go to virtual," Eldridge said.
The virtual programs were put together very well, Eldridge said, but it just wasn't the same as an in-person concert.
The change became necessary after East Butler K-8 Music Teacher Vickie Hines came down with COVID-19 at the beginning of December.
It's hard to have a music program without a music teacher, she said, but the show went on.
Hines said the performances were filmed during school and then broadcast online for people to watch at home.
"Our school pulled together to make sure that this Christmas program was successful. I am so, so pleased with how everything came together," Hines said.
There have been highs and lows at East Butler, as there have been everywhere over the last year. But, the East Butler approach to handling COVID-19 seems to be relentless optimism.
Eldridge said the district has been successful in maintaining in-person learning, sports and many extracurriculars due to the dedication of its students and staff.
"The biggest thing I've been so proud of with our school is the way our staff and our students have been able to implement the plan that we have in place. And they're just very consistent about it. We haven't strayed from it, and I think that's why we've had so much success," Eldridge said.
