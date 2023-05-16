East Butler High School graduated its class of 2023 during a commencement held May 13.

Haley Klement, senior class president, led the Pledge of Allegiance. Sara Stanek gave the salutatorian’s address while Lindsey Prochaska gave the valedictorian’s address.

The choir performed “Danny Boy,” while the band played “ABBA On Broadway.”

The class moto was “I have not failed, I’ve just found 10,000 ways that didn’t work.”

Class colors were plum and silver while the class flower was a daisy.

According to the commencement program, the members of the graduating class were: Mason Bradley Anderson, Lane Thomas Bohac, Carynn Sue Bongers, Carson Dean Borgman, Joshua David Christian, Tye Ethan Clark, Reid Richard Glasshoff, Vincent Dominic Hageman, Katie Lynn Haney, Hilary Ann Kabourek, Haley Marie Klement, Camryn Sue Kocian, Reece Christopher Kocian, Mildred Beverly Kriz, Bryson Lee Marett, Michael Aaron Marsh, Ariell Madison Niemann, Blaine Michael Orta, Saige Lynn Patocka, Katie Ann Pflum, Alex Allan Pierce, Lindsey Marie Prochaska, Kate Sigrid Rathjen, Sara Rae Stanek, Kody Alan Tejral, Joshua Allen VanDerslice and Kaleen Marie Zak.