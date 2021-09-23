East Butler plans on tax increase for building improvements

East Butler Public School District is introducing a big tax increase, but the district believes it will be an investment in a more stable future.
East Butler has planned a 7% increase to its tax rate. At a Sept. 8 board of education meeting, East Butler Superintendent Mike Eldridge said that increase has largely been driven by an above-normal bump to the special building tax request.
Those funds will be used to make necessary building improvements, Eldridge told the Banner-Press.
The district's general fund, special building budget and undertaking fund contribute to its total tax request -- a dollar amount -- which determines the tax rate -- a percentage. The district's tax request for the undertaking fund has been stable over the last four or five years. In the past, the special building budget was also relatively stable while the general fund can be expected to increase from year to year.
More recently, though, there have been big increases to the special building tax request.
After a few years of small increases, the district's overall tax request went up nearly $750,000 from the 2019-2020 fiscal year to the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
It will go up by almost another half a million dollars for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
There are a couple of reasons for the changes. For one thing, Board Member Dylan Spatz said at the meeting, valuations have not been increasing year after year. When valuations go up, the tax rate doesn't have to increase as much.
But the total valuation for the East Butler school district has been decreasing for several years. Even if the tax request wasn't going up by hundreds of thousands of dollars, the district might have to compensate for declining valuations with bigger tax rates.
However, there's a much larger issue at work, one with which David City Public Schools (DCPS) has already had some experience.
For several years, cash flow issues forced DCPS to introduce big tax increases.
The problem was that, during the slow months of the year, the district did not have enough cash coming in to cover pay roll and other expenses. The district ended up taking out loans to make ends meet, but that solution wasn't sustainable, so the tax increases became necessary.
Eldridge said East Butler is now experiencing a similar situation.
Eventually, East Butler may arrive in the same place DPCS now finds itself. DCPS was actually able to decrease its tax rate by 2% for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
In the meantime, Board Member Ryan Pekarek pointed out that all of the board members will be subject to the taxes they approve.
"We feel it, too," Pekarek said. "We don't do it out of touch and we hope...you don't feel we're out of touch on it."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.