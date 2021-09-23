East Butler plans on tax increase for building improvements

But the total valuation for the East Butler school district has been decreasing for several years. Even if the tax request wasn't going up by hundreds of thousands of dollars, the district might have to compensate for declining valuations with bigger tax rates.

However, there's a much larger issue at work, one with which David City Public Schools (DCPS) has already had some experience.

For several years, cash flow issues forced DCPS to introduce big tax increases.

The problem was that, during the slow months of the year, the district did not have enough cash coming in to cover pay roll and other expenses. The district ended up taking out loans to make ends meet, but that solution wasn't sustainable, so the tax increases became necessary.

Eldridge said East Butler is now experiencing a similar situation.

Eventually, East Butler may arrive in the same place DPCS now finds itself. DCPS was actually able to decrease its tax rate by 2% for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

In the meantime, Board Member Ryan Pekarek pointed out that all of the board members will be subject to the taxes they approve.

"We feel it, too," Pekarek said. "We don't do it out of touch and we hope...you don't feel we're out of touch on it."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.