East Butler schools under budget

Being cautious with and keeping an eye on spending has East Butler Community Schools under budget at this point in the school year.

"We have spent 31% of the budget for the general fund. I'm really pleased with that because we're halfway through the year and you'd think we'd be closer to 50%," East Butler Superintendent Mike Eldridge said at a Jan. 12 school board meeting. "...The special building fund is another one I keep an eye on and we've spent 15% of that budget."

After the board meeting, Eldridge told the Banner-Press a lot of that is because the district has been watching its spending very carefully.

"Our account balances look a lot better," Eldridge said. "...We also have more tax revenue coming in, so that's helped the cash balance in the bank. The other piece is that our budget has increased enough that we have more room, so we're not up against the spending lid."

During the meeting, Eldridge noted that the district has made its last payment to Boyd Jones, the general contractor for the addition completed at the Brainard school last year. Based on information from Boyd Jones, Eldridge said the project was completed $32,000 under budget, news that was warmly-received by the board.

"Anything under budget is good," Board Vice President Kim TePoel said.

Although the addition is paid for, a few touch-ups may be in order.

"We've talked to Boyd Jones about some of the concrete on the south end of the commons here," Eldridge said during the meeting. "The day they installed the concrete there was probably cooler than it should've been...so it didn't set up very well. We're looking at having to replace that concrete and we're working through the details there."

It's unclear right now whose responsibility it will be to cover the cost, but Eldridge indicated that it will not be the district.

The board also approved a bid of nearly $11,000 from Midwest Floor Covering to replace the carpet inside the library at the East Butler school in Brainard.

"We received three bids, one (each) from Columbus Carpet, Johnson Floor Covering and Midwest Floor Covering," Eldridge said. "Midwest Floor Covering was the original bid. They honored their original bid from...December."

Eldridge noted that the district has had success with Midwest Floor in the past and said the new carpet will be dark with maroon striping

A little later in the meeting, the board accepted a $25,000 quote from Midwest Sound and Lighting for a new gym sound system.

"This is long overdue," Eldridge said. "...(At a recent game), the music the students were playing wasn't being played through that, it was being played through Mr. Hermelbracht's speaker on the stage, because it has a better sound."

Midwest Sound did the district's football field, Eldridge said, which has worked out well. Another bid came from Electronic Sound, which is involved in the district's intercom and bell scheduling systems, but their price was much higher than the one offered by Midwest Sound.

East Butler's computer servers will be getting upgraded, too, thanks to Federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund III dollars. The board reviewed two quotes provided by Educational Service Unit (ESU) 7 and accepted one for roughly $12,000. ESU 7 will help install the equipment.

"What the reasoning for the servers being replaced (is) they're just outdated," Board Member Dylan Spatz said.

It won't be cheap to do, but it isn't getting any cheaper, Eldridge said. The district plans to recycle the old equipment.

The district's next public meeting event is slated to be a forum on day care at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 26 in the gym at East Butler Secondary School, 212 S. Madison St. in Brainard.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

