East Butler sees normal graduation

"I wasn't sure what we were going to be able to do, if we were going to be able to do one act for speech, or sports or even cross country," Belew said.

But, Cidlik said, COVID-19 did have the effect of uniting everyone under a set of common goals.

"We all wanted to be here. We all wanted the kids to have activities, the kids wanted to have activities, parents wanted them to be here," Cidlik said. "Everybody wanted the same things and when everybody wants the same things, it can happen."

As the year progressed, everyone's confidence grew.

"Once we got to second semester, it's almost like the curtain of COVID lifted and our incident rate went way down," Cidlik said.

It was Cidlik's first year as principal, and he said it ended up being a good one, especially considering the circumstances.

"There weren't many people who gave this a shot," Cidlik said. "We never missed a day of school due to COVID. We never had a minor shutdown or anything."