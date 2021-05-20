East Butler sees normal graduation

East Butler High School's 27 graduating seniors celebrated the end of their time at the school in person in Brainard on May 15.
Families and friends gathered together in the gym at East Butler Secondary School, 212 S. Madison St., most of them not wearing masks. It was a far cry from the class of 2020's commencement.
New Nebraska Directed Health Measures are more relaxed, while recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that fully-vaccinated people do not need to continue wearing masks indoors.
East Butler Valedictorian Audrey Belew admitted to the Banner-Press that, at the beginning of the year, she didn't anticipate graduation would be so normal.
Like for most members of the class of 2021, an in-person ceremony was not a guarantee for East Butler's grads when the school year started.
"We just took things day by day and week by week, especially first semester," East Butler Secondary School Principal Mark Cidlik told the Banner-Press.
At first, uncertainty reigned.
"I wasn't sure what we were going to be able to do, if we were going to be able to do one act for speech, or sports or even cross country," Belew said.
But, Cidlik said, COVID-19 did have the effect of uniting everyone under a set of common goals.
"We all wanted to be here. We all wanted the kids to have activities, the kids wanted to have activities, parents wanted them to be here," Cidlik said. "Everybody wanted the same things and when everybody wants the same things, it can happen."
As the year progressed, everyone's confidence grew.
"Once we got to second semester, it's almost like the curtain of COVID lifted and our incident rate went way down," Cidlik said.
It was Cidlik's first year as principal, and he said it ended up being a good one, especially considering the circumstances.
"There weren't many people who gave this a shot," Cidlik said. "We never missed a day of school due to COVID. We never had a minor shutdown or anything."
Students were able to compete in sports. All three school dances -- homecoming, the sweetheart dance and prom -- took place in person.
After watching COVID-19 overtake the last several months of the previous class' senior year, Belew said she started the 2020-2021 school year concerned the same thing might happen to her and her peers.
"I remember telling someone: 'I feel really bad for the seniors from last year because they didn't get to have that,'" Belew said. "'But at least it was only part of their year. What if it messes up our whole year?'"
In the end, though, it was about as normal as one could've been hoped.
"I didn't feel like I missed anything my senior year," Belew said.
