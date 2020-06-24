East Butler seniors have their moment

Although the seniors are closing a chapter on this part of their lives, he said, the situation is still not over and the world will need the graduates to move forward.

“What hasn’t changed is what you need, what our friends and family need, what the world needs. It needs your best,” Stecher said. “I know that every one of you has that capacity – to do your best no matter what the case may be and that’s what we all need right now. We have tried to do our best, we’ve had some home runs, we’ve had some strikeouts. Regardless of outcomes, your best is never a waste of effort.”

Salutatorian Elizabeth Pernicek also spoke.

“For a class that joked about having 20/20 vision, I don’t think any of us saw any of this coming,” Pernicek said. “I know it’s scary to be in a big group for what may be the first time since this pandemic began, but we appreciate that you all came. This is not the ceremony we pictured at all. But we are beyond thankful to have our families with us in person and others with us on the other side of the screen.”

Pernicek noted that members of the Class of 2020 were brought into the world in the aftermath of 9/11 and have survived two economic recessions.