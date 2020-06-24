East Butler seniors have their moment

The East-Butler Public High School Class of 2020 missed out on traditional activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but one thing graduates were able to partake in was an in-person commencement held Saturday at the school.
Immediate family members were able to attend as well, with the rest of the family and community members watching via a live stream.
Despite the challenges graduates faced, Principal Michael Eldridge noted that the Class of 2020 is nothing if not able to bring light to tough situations.
“The senior class every year paints a ceiling tile in my office. So, I have seven ceiling tiles painted that reflect the personality of that class,” Eldridge said. “They finish that tile by signing their name on the tile (and) then it gets placed up into my ceiling. This year’s class instilled humor into their ceiling tile – I think this really sheds light on this class. It says, ‘2020: The class that couldn’t have class.’”
Superintendent Sam Stecher commented that the administration lost count of the number of times it believed it had a solid plan in place for the commencement just for those plans to get scraped with COVID-19.
“We all know a curveball might be coming but this?” Stecher said. “It’s like we expected a curveball but instead stepped into the batting box and found out a Sasquatch was throwing exploding buckets of hammers and the batting box is filled with hot lava and we don’t have a bat; we have two handfuls of overcooked spaghetti. And, the third base coach is yelling instructions in Portuguese. And, just as we started to develop a plan for the Sasquatch and the exploding buckets of hammers and hot lava and how on Earth the overcooked spaghetti could possibly be any help, we find out that the rest of the game is going to be played in a monsoon.”
Although the seniors are closing a chapter on this part of their lives, he said, the situation is still not over and the world will need the graduates to move forward.
“What hasn’t changed is what you need, what our friends and family need, what the world needs. It needs your best,” Stecher said. “I know that every one of you has that capacity – to do your best no matter what the case may be and that’s what we all need right now. We have tried to do our best, we’ve had some home runs, we’ve had some strikeouts. Regardless of outcomes, your best is never a waste of effort.”
Salutatorian Elizabeth Pernicek also spoke.
“For a class that joked about having 20/20 vision, I don’t think any of us saw any of this coming,” Pernicek said. “I know it’s scary to be in a big group for what may be the first time since this pandemic began, but we appreciate that you all came. This is not the ceremony we pictured at all. But we are beyond thankful to have our families with us in person and others with us on the other side of the screen.”
Pernicek noted that members of the Class of 2020 were brought into the world in the aftermath of 9/11 and have survived two economic recessions.
“We’re a class of change. A class that pushes and refuses to follow tradition,” Pernicek said. “History has its eyes on us, for how we react in these unprecedented circumstances and what we’ll do with this strength; we’ll carry on.”
Thanks had also been given to parents/guardians, teachers and staff who helped students adept to the wretch that COVID-19 threw into their education.
The live stream also played a slideshow of the newly-graduated. The Valedictorian of the Class of 2020 was Matthew Janak.
“Seniors, thank you for the best that you’ve given so far... it’s what is still needed,” Stecher said. “Don’t give up, don’t let up, and keep doing your best.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
