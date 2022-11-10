East Butler's Carynn Bongers is compassionate, kind

Editor’s note: Leaders of Tomorrow is a new series in which The Banner-Press features youths in the Butler County community who lead by example and make a positive impact on those around them. It will be published every other week and rotated between Aquinas, David City Public and East Butler.

East Butler’s Carynn Bongers is known for her big heart and desire to see everyone around her succeed, according to volleyball coach Brian Hermelbracht.

Bongers, an 18-year-old senior, makes a positive impact on the team.

“Carynn is looked up to by her peers. She was voted best teammate the last two years and the MVP this year by the volleyball team,” Hermelbracht said. “She was selected as a team captain by her coaches. She was also crowned (homecoming) queen by the student body this year. She is just a person that is always in a good mood, is always willing to put in the work that is needed while being kind to everyone.”

Confidence and compassionate, are the two main words that best describe Bongers, Hermelbracht added.

“Carynn has a quiet confidence. Carynn understands what needs to be done and she just does it, whether it's on the court or in school, often giving credit or praising others in the process,” Hermelbracht said.

“Carynn has the keen ability to inspire others while being compassionate. Students just seem to follow her lead. She is able to motivate others and while facing her own challenges fearlessly. She is always willing to do what is best for the team. Additionally, she is someone who builds up her teammates and helps the team to achieve its goals.”

Hermelbracht noted one instance in which, during senior her night, she offered to take a seat so her fellow seniors that didn’t get a lot of play time could get more time on the court.

At East Butler, Bongers is a four-year varsity starter and senior captain for volleyball; plays basketball and track; is the publicity officer for Family, Career and Community Leaders of America; is vice president of Future Business Leaders of America; and is involved in National Honor Society, Letterclub and band.

“What I think I gain from being in different activities is building work ethic and building relationships with people that are outside my own class or the people that I usually just don’t talk to on a regular basis,” Bongers said. “Also, being in more activities helps me figure out how to manage time and prioritize things.”

Although, Bongers said if she could only choose one activity to participate in, it would be volleyball.

“I like to play sports so it is hard for me to choose just one because going to a small school, I have the opportunity to play every sport and be able to actually play,” Bongers said. “The main reason I would pick volleyball is because it’s always been a sport that interests me and it has made me the happiest when I play it. I have built good relationships with the girls on my team and would always know how to make practice and games fun but would still compete.”

Outside of school, Bongers has been doing dance since she was 3 years old, and she volunteers for her church as well as works for an organic farmer and at the local swimming pool.

Bongers, the daughter of John and Kim Bongers of Brainard, has a younger sister and has been a longtime student at East Butler. She noted her family is important to her.

“Family plays a big role in my life,” she added. “I have always had parents and grandparents to go to all of my activities and support me. Anytime that I would get with my cousin or aunts and uncles is a good time for me because I enjoy being around my family.”

Bongers said she also enjoys spending time with kids, helping others, music, playing sports, going on walks and spending time outside.

Following graduation from high school, Bongers said she plans on attending a community college and becoming a radiologic technician. She said she hopes to get certified in MRIs, CTs and mammograms, though she’s still deciding what kind of hospital setting she would like to work in.