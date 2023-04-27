Editor’s note: Leaders of Tomorrow is a new series in which The Banner-Press features youths in the Butler County community who lead by example and make a positive impact on those around them. It will be published every other week and rotated between Aquinas Catholic, David City Public and East Butler Public school districts.

East Butler senior Hilary Kabourek’s life has been shaped by agriculture, so much so that she hopes of becoming an ag teacher.

Kabourek, the 18-year-old daughter of Dee and Jerry Kabourek, joined the East Butler community when her family moved to a farm outside of Brainard just over a year ago.

She serves as vice president of the school’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter. She participated in two teams this year, an ag demonstration with her friend (they received silver at the state convention) and on the floriculture team, which qualified for nationals at state.

The theme at the floriculture state contest had been centered on weddings. Kabourek said they were provided with flowers and given 45 minutes to design a bridesmaid bouquet, corsage and boutonniere arrangements.

“We also have to do a test, a plant ID, a pest ID and there's also some problem solving with math, some different stuff that's related to the floral and greenhouse industry,” Kabourek said.

Kabourek had received first place individually in floriculture.

The East Butler floriculture team will compete at nationals in October. Kabourek said the upcoming contest will be more complex than state, it’s more individually based.

FFA Adviser Jenny Kocian noted Kabourek’s impact at the state convention.

“Prior to the 2023 State FFA Convention, Hilary was instrumental in rallying her floriculture team to be crowned state champions,” Kocian said. “She was working around her other school activities and work to accommodate and plan team practices. She really provided the motivation and drive to her teammates!”

Kocian added that Kabourek is a driven individual.

“She has a gift of designing with plants, both cut floral and landscape,” Kocian said. “She does incredible work in the greenhouse. Her personality is kind along with an outgoing and inviting attitude that is contagious.”

After graduating from East Butler in a few weeks, Kabourek is planning on attending Kansas State University to major in ag education, in hopes of combining her love of FFA and plants.

She said she hopes to teach at the high school level and become an FFA adviser. The organization has made a big impact on her.

“(FFA is) a little community and a little family,” Kabourek said. “The people that are in FFA are not the typical people that I normally like to hang out with but FFA brings everyone together and we all just bond over one thing and it's agriculture and also just having a fun time.”

FFA has also taught her important skills, such as being a leader, communicating and working as part of a team.

“Being an officer, you really have to learn how to interact with everyone's different ages, different groups, different personalities,” Kabourek said. “Being in FFA has made me be able to adapt to a lot of different people and a lot of different change.”

Kocian described Kabourek as fun and someone who brings out the best in others through encouragement, motivation and teamwork.

“I can always find Hilary helping others and leading others to achieve a common goal,” Kocian said. “She is willing to assist with service projects and always seems to find the best in others. She understands the importance of networking and is a great spokesperson with classroom guests and business interactions.”

At East Butler Kabourek has also been involved in SkillsUSA, cross country and National Honor Society.

SkillsUSA is an organization she just started this year, as it wasn’t available at her last school. Kabourek said it gives students the opportunity to participate in activities they normally wouldn’t be able to do otherwise.

Kabourek competed in customer service at SkillsUSA. During the competition, she said, a panel of judges pretended to be customers at a hotel and they came up with problems that the students had to try to solve.

“My job (at Runza) sort of deals with customer service, so I thought it'd be fun to try it,” she said. “I was relatively successful; I got second at state in that.”

Kabourek noted SkillsUSA is also its own little community.

“It’s a fun time to get together and spend time with friends and also just be involved and do different things with the community in the school,” she added.

Along working at Runza, Kabourek helps on her family’s farm, where they have a small herd of cows and hay production. She also assists in landscaping for a construction company and a neighbor.

In her free time, she said she likes spending time with her family and friends and also enjoys making jewelry, something she picked up from her grandmother.

Kabourek said in 10 years she would like to see herself in Nebraska but will have to see where life takes her.

“I'd like to stay close to my family because if I do have a family one day, I want them to have a relationship with my mom and dad, and be somewhere close teaching ag,” she added.

When asked where she draws inspiration, Kabourek pointed to her parents as they have both worked hard their entire lives.

“In my future, I want to be able to work hard and provide for myself and my family and have a good life,” she said. “They definitely inspired me in that way just because they’re such hard workers and I respect them so much; I want to be just like them.”