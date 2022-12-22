East Butler's Reid Glasshoff a high character person

Editor’s note: Leaders of Tomorrow is a new series in which The Banner-Press features youths in the Butler County community who lead by example and make a positive impact on those around them. It will be published every other week and rotated between Aquinas Catholic, David City Public and East Butler Public school districts.

In the halls of East Butler Public Schools, senior Reid Glasshoff is one who always displays a positive attitude, according to those who know him.

The 17-year-old is a three-sport athlete; president of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America; president of National Honor Society; and treasurer of Future Business Leaders of America. Glasshoff is a four-year letter winner in football and said he will be in wrestling and track once he finishes the school year.

Glasshoff, the son of Doug and Paige Glassoff of Brainard, said he enjoys being a part of a team, such as football.

“I do wrestling and track, which are both individual sports. I like being a part of a team and then I was the captain this year, I like the leadership role,” Glasshoff said. “We had a younger team this year and I liked helping out the younger players and helping them progress.”

East Butler Elementary Principal Shawn Biltoft said he’s known Glasshoff since the senior was very young, having been friends with the family.

Glasshoff is someone who always makes good decisions, Biltoft said.

“Both on the athletic field and in the classroom, he has a good energy, a positive energy that others feed off of,” Biltoft said. “He really is, like I said, proven to be a real high character person that has a great future.”

Glasshoff also has a good sense of humor and is willing to help others, Biltoft added.

“It’s hard to believe he’s a senior, but he’s really taken (on) a leadership role in our school and also is building towards trying to make plans as far as his future and what that looks like for him,” Biltoft said.

Biltoft said as the past football coach, he’s seen Glasshoff’s leadership on the field.

“Just being positive when others are down, keeping a positive attitude and working hard in the classroom. Grades are important to him and that shows that he wants to do well, that that’s important to him,” Biltoft said. “…He’s definitely a kid you want walking your halls.”

Glasshoff himself is a people person and said he enjoys getting to know other people and spending time with others. That’s something he said he likes about being involved in different activities. In FCCLA, he added, he gets to attend leadership conferences where he is able to learn skills while hanging out with his friends.

“(I like to) hear about who they are, where they’re from, I love know where people are from,” Glasshoff said. “I’ve got kind of family all over the place and they (sometimes) know some my family members and then making new friends and connections.”

Outside of school, Glasshoff is involved in Boys Scouts of America, something he’s done since about first grade. For the last four years, he’s been a part of the Order of the Arrow, the honor society of Boy Scouts.

“We do community service, a lot of community service,” he said. “And then we get together, have good times. We camp sometimes.”

Glasshoff, who is considering a future career in elementary education or business, noted his dad is his inspiration. His father is a math teacher at East Butler.

“He works pretty hard,” Glasshoff said. “He’s a pretty busy guy, he coaches three sports. So he’s pretty dedicated, I look up to him a lot.”

Glasshoff added he enjoys the people at East Butler.

“All of our teachers are great, and they’re nice people. It’s just a great to learn, a good environment,” he said. “A have a lot of friends with everybody here and know everybody pretty well.”