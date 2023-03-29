Local kids will have the chance to take part in traditional Easter activities this year in Butler County.

In David City, an Easter Egg Hunt will be held this Saturday at the city park, south of Kansas Street between Seventh and Ninth streets, starting at 2 p.m. for children ages 0-8.

It is co-sponsored by Witter Family Medicine, Friends of David City, TeamMates and Bridging Our Community.

Witter Family Medicine has been helping to hold the event since 2009, said Office Manager Tina Paseka.

There will be four age groups: 0-2, 3-4, 5-6 and 7-8.

“We have it lined off, so older kids can't get into the younger kids’ groups,” Paseka said. “We put candy out throughout the whole park, and we have prize eggs out there too. There are three (prize) eggs per group.”

Kids who find a prize egg can present it to organizers and receive their special gift.

The Easter Bunny will also make an appearance and be available for photos. Paseka added there’s a chance for another surprise visitor.

“This is usually a really good turnout,” Paseka said, adding she hopes to see that again this weekend.

“Looking (forward) to the kids being so anticipated, when we say start, they just go get their eggs and are just excited for it.”

In case of inclement weather, the event will be held on April 8. People can watch the Friends of David City Facebook page for updates.

Paseka noted the business continues to hold the event to be a part of the community.

“We're a family medicine clinic here and we just want to take care of everybody in the community,” she added.

In Bellwood, the St. Peter Catholic and United Methodist churches are hosting an annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8, outside of Bellwood Elementary School, 610 Park St.

There will be three different age groups: 1-3, 4-6 and 7-9. Each age group will be in a different area near the school.

“We have like the little kids in the preschool area, it's a fenced-in area,” said Michelle Romshek, who helps organize the event. “That way, the kids can just run free and the parents can stand on the outside and not have to worry about them running into the street or doing something.”

The next age group will be in the yard of the United Methodist Church, which is across the street from the school. There is a sidewalk separating the yard from the street, Romshek noted, so parents can stand on the sidewalk and make sure the kids are safe.

“The larger kids, they're in the Bellwood Elementary School playground,” she added. “We kind of hide (eggs) those amongst the equipment. It's a lot larger area too, so a little bit harder for the kids to find them versus just running and grabbing something fast.”

The Bellwood Easter Egg Hunt has been going on for quite some time, Romshek said, and is well attended.

Organizers have put out roughly 1,000 eggs this year, she added.

“There's a lot for them, they'll get their little baskets full, versus maybe if you went to like Columbus, you'd get two or three eggs because you're competing with so many,” Romshek said.

Also, with Bellwood being a small town, the Easter Egg Hunt itself is less chaotic than it would be in a larger city.

Romshek, who has four children herself, the youngest of which is 18-years-old, noted the importance of the event being held for the community.

“You just kind of miss seeing those special events for your kids and I wouldn't want it to ever quit because I just didn't feel like doing it,” Romshek said.