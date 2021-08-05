EPA pushing action on water, wastewater treatment plant improvements

The Environmental Protection Agency is pushing David City to get started on some of its water and wastewater treatment plant improvements.
"The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)…wants us to move a little quicker than we had intended on some projects. One of those is a complete evaluation of the wastewater treatment plant," City Administrator Clayton Keller said at a July 28 meeting of the City Council of David City.
Keller said the city, up against a 45-day deadline, has published a request for qualification seeking an engineering firm to do the evaluation.
"It's not like we're really negotiating this. It's just what we need to do to stay out of very hot water," Mayor Alan Zavodny said during the meeting.
Another of the projects the EPA is pushing for is a camera inspection of the sewer lines on the south side of the city. Interim Water Department Supervisor Aaron Gustin told The Banner-Press that the lines were looked at on the north side of the city a few years ago. During its June 28 meeting, the council approved Johnson Services to camera the sewer lines to look for infiltration, meaning places where roots and earth have moved and affected the lines.
Knowing the state of the city's sewer lines will help with infrastructure projects going forward, Gustin said.
At its June 28 meeting, the council also accepted a package worth $5.5 million offered by the Nebraska Water and Wastewater Advisory Committee (WWAC). WWAC is an entity associated with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy that helps municipalities fund water and wastewater infrastructure projects. The city applied to WWAC for assistance to pay for some of its planned water and wastewater infrastructure projects.
At the July 28 meeting, the council accepted WWAC's offer of a 30-year $4.4 million loan and $1.1 million in loan forgiveness.
Zavodny said the City of David City has tried to avoid raising its water and sewer rates, but indicated that it may be harder in the coming years because of the looming costs associated with needed improvement projects.
"With the problems that we have in the wastewater, to keep regulatory agencies happy we need to make sure we're doing everything we can," Zavodny said.
That will involve spending money on several big projects, not the least of which is an overhaul to the city's water treatment system to switch from a lime-based treatment process to one that uses reverse osmosis. An estimate shared earlier this year put the cost of that project at approximately $5.3 million.
Zavodny added that he hopes some of the expected costs will be covered by some of the federal funds the city is supposed to receive from the American Rescue Plan.
"It protects the rate-payers to some extent," Zavodny said.
In other news, the council accepted Skip Trowbridge's resignation from his position as the city's special projects coordinator.
As special projects coordinator, Trowbridge was involved with housing development and tax increment financing (TIF) projects in David City. He started the position in January but had worked on similar projects during his time as a member of the city council.
"I feel there was a lot of progress being made and a lot of good work being done for the city, but I'm not one to question a personal decision," Zavodny said at the meeting.
Along the same lines of housing development, Keller was appointed to serve on a Rural Workforce Housing Committee.
"A couple of weeks ago I talked to the council about the Rural Workforce Housing Fund that SENDD (Southeast Nebraska Development District) is applying for on our behalf along with a couple of other communities. Part of this effort includes sending a person to be part of the committee," Keller said during the meeting.
The council also unanimously approved the second reading of an annexation ordinance. The city hopes the annexation will allow it to purchase some land it hopes to use for housing development. The annexation ordinance has one more reading left, slated to take place at the council's next meeting on Aug 11.
That Aug. 11 meeting will be the council's first one at the city office council chambers, 557 N. Fourth St. in David City, in more than a year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the council had been meeting at the David City Municipal Auditorium, 699 Kansas St.
