 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EPA pushing action on water, wastewater treatment plant improvements
0 Comments

EPA pushing action on water, wastewater treatment plant improvements

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Aaron Gustin

Aaron Gustin speaks to the City Council of David City at a board meeting earlier in 2021. Gustin oversees the city's water and wastewater departments.

The Environmental Protection Agency is pushing David City to get started on some of its water and wastewater treatment plant improvements.

"The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)…wants us to move a little quicker than we had intended on some projects. One of those is a complete evaluation of the wastewater treatment plant," City Administrator Clayton Keller said at a July 28 meeting of the City Council of David City.

Keller said the city, up against a 45-day deadline, has published a request for qualification seeking an engineering firm to do the evaluation.

"It's not like we're really negotiating this. It's just what we need to do to stay out of very hot water," Mayor Alan Zavodny said during the meeting.

Another of the projects the EPA is pushing for is a camera inspection of the sewer lines on the south side of the city. Interim Water Department Supervisor Aaron Gustin told The Banner-Press that the lines were looked at on the north side of the city a few years ago. During its June 28 meeting, the council approved Johnson Services to camera the sewer lines to look for infiltration, meaning places where roots and earth have moved and affected the lines.

Knowing the state of the city's sewer lines will help with infrastructure projects going forward, Gustin said.

At its June 28 meeting, the council also accepted a package worth $5.5 million offered by the Nebraska Water and Wastewater Advisory Committee (WWAC). WWAC is an entity associated with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy that helps municipalities fund water and wastewater infrastructure projects. The city applied to WWAC for assistance to pay for some of its planned water and wastewater infrastructure projects.

City Council of David City July 28, 2021

Following their July 28 meeting, the members of the City Council of David City gathered for a group photo. Pictured are Third Ward Council Member Bruce Meysenburg, left, First Ward Council Member Jessica Betzen-Miller, Second Ward Council Member Kevin Woita, Third Ward Council Member John Vandenberg, Second Ward Council Member Pat Meysenburg, Council President and First Ward Council Member Tom Kobus and Mayor Alan Zavodny.

At the July 28 meeting, the council accepted WWAC's offer of a 30-year $4.4 million loan and $1.1 million in loan forgiveness.

Zavodny said the City of David City has tried to avoid raising its water and sewer rates, but indicated that it may be harder in the coming years because of the looming costs associated with needed improvement projects.

"With the problems that we have in the wastewater, to keep regulatory agencies happy we need to make sure we're doing everything we can," Zavodny said.

That will involve spending money on several big projects, not the least of which is an overhaul to the city's water treatment system to switch from a lime-based treatment process to one that uses reverse osmosis. An estimate shared earlier this year put the cost of that project at approximately $5.3 million.

Zavodny added that he hopes some of the expected costs will be covered by some of the federal funds the city is supposed to receive from the American Rescue Plan.

"It protects the rate-payers to some extent," Zavodny said.

In other news, the council accepted Skip Trowbridge's resignation from his position as the city's special projects coordinator.

As special projects coordinator, Trowbridge was involved with housing development and tax increment financing (TIF) projects in David City. He started the position in January but had worked on similar projects during his time as a member of the city council.

"I feel there was a lot of progress being made and a lot of good work being done for the city, but I'm not one to question a personal decision," Zavodny said at the meeting.

Along the same lines of housing development, Keller was appointed to serve on a Rural Workforce Housing Committee.

"A couple of weeks ago I talked to the council about the Rural Workforce Housing Fund that SENDD (Southeast Nebraska Development District) is applying for on our behalf along with a couple of other communities. Part of this effort includes sending a person to be part of the committee," Keller said during the meeting.

The council also unanimously approved the second reading of an annexation ordinance. The city hopes the annexation will allow it to purchase some land it hopes to use for housing development. The annexation ordinance has one more reading left, slated to take place at the council's next meeting on Aug 11.

Skip Trowbridge

Skip Trowbridge attends the July 14 meeting of the City Council of David City. Trowbridge has resigned from his position as the city's special projects coordinator.

That Aug. 11 meeting will be the council's first one at the city office council chambers, 557 N. Fourth St. in David City, in more than a year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the council had been meeting at the David City Municipal Auditorium, 699 Kansas St.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Art day camp coming back
News

Art day camp coming back

The Butler County Arts Council's summer art day camp is back in action at Aquinas High School, 3420 MN Road in David City.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News