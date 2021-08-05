EPA pushing action on water, wastewater treatment plant improvements

Knowing the state of the city's sewer lines will help with infrastructure projects going forward, Gustin said.

At its June 28 meeting, the council also accepted a package worth $5.5 million offered by the Nebraska Water and Wastewater Advisory Committee (WWAC). WWAC is an entity associated with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy that helps municipalities fund water and wastewater infrastructure projects. The city applied to WWAC for assistance to pay for some of its planned water and wastewater infrastructure projects.

At the July 28 meeting, the council accepted WWAC's offer of a 30-year $4.4 million loan and $1.1 million in loan forgiveness.

Zavodny said the City of David City has tried to avoid raising its water and sewer rates, but indicated that it may be harder in the coming years because of the looming costs associated with needed improvement projects.

"With the problems that we have in the wastewater, to keep regulatory agencies happy we need to make sure we're doing everything we can," Zavodny said.