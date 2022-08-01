Equipment arrives at Jaycee Park

Following two-and-a-half years of fundraising efforts, the Jaycee (Purple) Park on Ninth and M streets is open for business!

On June 30, the orange barrier fence was removed and children started to enjoy the new equipment along with the upgrades and repairs to the existing structure. Nearly $68,000 was raised by the Friends of David City through fundraising events, donations and grants to make the park a reality.

Deb Dinkelman, chairperson, along with several other committee members, worked with Crouch Recreation Company and the City of David City to organize and plan the installation.

"We are so indebted to Chris Kroesing and his city crew who prepped the ground and installed the equipment," Dinkelman said. "They did such an outstanding job and put a lot of sweat and hard work into this.

"The project could not have been a reality without the support of this whole community! So many businesses and individuals stepped up with donations and our fundraising efforts were well supported. We are so grateful!"

Although the park is open for business, the overall goal is not complete. Phase 2 of the renovation process is to add a shelter on the eastern part of the park, plus a large sandpile, picnic tables and a bike rack.

"Ideally we would like to have it completed entirely by this fall, but part of that depends on fundraising efforts for Phase 2," Dinkelman said.

Donations are still being accepted and can be sent to Friends of David City, PO Box 301, David City or dropped off at Union Bank. The Friends is a 501(c)3 so donations could be tax deductible.

Fundraising efforts are ongoing and included Cow Pie Bingo during the county fair, Music Bingo at Par IV on July 23, Music in the Park food stands and Rodeo Burger Meal Deals the first Friday of each month during Farmers Market.

In the near future, a donor sign will be erected at the park for those who make at least a $100 donation. There will be colored tiers based on the amount donated. There is still time for donations for those who are interested in supporting the park efforts.

The park upgrades include an addition to the existing play structure, a merry go round, bounce teeter totter, an ADA entry ramp, repairs to existing equipment, a musical sound panel and borders with rubber mulch ground cover under all equipment.

"The park opening was a long-awaited day, and it was all worth it when I saw those first two kids running into the park to check it out," Dinkelman said. "It’s so rewarding to see kids enjoying it, and the gratitude from parents and grandparents."

Committee members include Dinkelman, Jim Angell, Lynn Hall, Sue Birkel, Lucy Watts, Jeff Hilger, Shawn Hilger, Peggy Palomaki and Ruth Rountree, all members of the Friends of David City organization.