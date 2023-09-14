A Parade of Churches event is being planned for Sunday, Sept. 17, sponsored by the FunRaising Committee from St. Mary’s Church in David City.
There are five recently renovated churches in the area that will be visited that day including Immaculate Conception in Ulysses, Assumption Catholic Church in Dwight, St. Anthony’s in Bruno, Presentation Parish in rural Bellwood, and St. Mary’s Church in David City. At each church, a presentation will be made about the church remodeling, and there will be a short time for prayer and reflection. Following the event, Fr. Conner will host a meal at 5:30 p.m. in the back yard of St. Mary’s Rectory.
The event starts at 1 p.m. sharp at Immaculate Conception Church in Ulysses. RSVPs are encouraged by calling Connie Novacek, 402-367-9539. She can also help arrange carpooling if needed.
There is no cost for the event, however free will offerings will help cover expenses. Anyone is welcome to attend the event.