There are five recently renovated churches in the area that will be visited that day including Immaculate Conception in Ulysses, Assumption Catholic Church in Dwight, St. Anthony’s in Bruno, Presentation Parish in rural Bellwood, and St. Mary’s Church in David City. At each church, a presentation will be made about the church remodeling, and there will be a short time for prayer and reflection. Following the event, Fr. Conner will host a meal at 5:30 p.m. in the back yard of St. Mary’s Rectory.