Exhibit to recognize former Banner editor

Former longtime newspaperman and David City community member Jack Tarr will be honored with the Butler County Historical Society’s upcoming summer exhibit.

Opening Memorial Day weekend at the historical society’s museum, 200 W. D St. in David City, the exhibit will feature an advertising memorabilia collection of Tarr’s.

According to Butler County Historian Jim Reisdorff, Tarr started at the former The People’s Banner in about 1953. He remained when The People’s Banner merged with the Butler County Press, which then created The Banner-Press.

Reisdorff said Tarr left in the late ‘50s to work in public relations at Doane University in Crete, but Tarr came back in about 1960 for The Banner-Press. Around 1970, Reisdorff said, Tarr became the editor/publisher, a title he kept until retiring in 1990. According to Tarr’s obituary, the newspaperman passed away in 2004.

“During his years here in David City, he was very much a civil servant. He was very much involved in various causes to help promote and enhance the community,” Reisdorff said, noting the big projects Tarr contributed to were the construction of the current Butler County Health Care Center facility and the Hruska Memorial Public Library.

Reisdorff said Tarr was interested in history and had accumulated quite a collection of “freebies” from various businesses in David City and Butler County at large, such as coffee cups and coin purses.

“He certainly recognized the fact that paper lived and died by its advertising and so, of course, he was interested in the history of the businesses that were all located around the city square,” Reisdorff added.

The exhibit came to be after Tarr’s widow, Betty, donated the collection to the historical society last year. When planning this summer’s exhibit, Reisdorff said, the Tarr collection immediately came to mind.

There will be four display cases filled with collection items.

“It's going to be a fun display and also because he was a newspaperman, we're putting a lot of his front pages up on the wall from Jack Tarr's era,” Butler County Historical Society President Steve Barlean said. “I think there's going to be 30 or 40 front pages from old newspapers from around the county. I wasn't aware how many newspapers were in this county over the decades.”

There were about 19 established papers from the 1800s to present day, Barlean added.

People can see the exhibit for themselves during opening weekend on May 28, 29 and 30. Attendees may notice that the walk up to the museum is being redone; fundraising is ongoing for this project to make the walkway easier to use for the public.

A special open house will be held from 1-3 p.m. on May 29 which Tarr’s family is planning to attend.

One of those family members is Tarr’s daughter, Cheri Schrader. Schrader is the executive director of the Platte County Historical Society Museum.

“I think it's wonderful. I'm pleased that Mom decided to donate these items to the museum,” Schrader said. “Since I'm the museum lady in Columbus, I thought that was the place they should go. I'm just anxious to see it and looking forward to it.”

After opening weekend, the museum will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-4 p.m.

Barlean said the exhibit has been spearheaded by Reisdorff, who’s done the majority of the work.

For Reisdorff, the display will hold a special meaning.

Reisdorff has been a correspondent for The Banner-Press since graduating from college in 1978, he said. He moved back to the community after graduating.

“Jack Tarr didn't hesitate to offer me a position as a correspondent. He just allowed me the opportunity to write stuff insofar … material that and stories that might not otherwise have gotten covered in this community,” Reisdorff said. “It's a little bit of a show of appreciation on my part, to try to honor Jack for what he did for me and for other reporters he mentored and gave a start to because he was very much into having summer interns and hiring young reporters just out of J (journalism) schools. That demonstrated his commitment to journalism.”

Reisdorff described Tarr as a quiet man who was respected by his peers. Tarr was inducted into the Nebraska Press Association’s Hall of Fame in 1994.

“He didn't put him put himself out too forwardly but he was the first to pitch in when he saw a cause that needed to be undertaken in the community,” Reisdorff added. “He used his position as a newspaper reporter and editor to commit the time and resources to add to the cause.”

Reisdorff said he hopes visitors to the exhibit will learn about the old businesses that were in the area and an understanding of how much more difficult it was to own a business back then without modern technology.

“I hope they get just an appreciation of our local history, that's kind of our goal,” Barlean added.

A small room in the museum will give visitors a taste of what’s coming up.

One of the mini exhibits will feature Ardys “Art” Keller, a former Octavia man who, in the 1930s and early 1940s, was a semi-professional baseball player. According to Reisdorff, Keller was called to serve in World War II and was killed in action in France in 1994. Some of his family in Schuyler donated his baseball memorabilia to the historical society, Reisdorff noted.

Tarr was also a World War II veteran who served in France, Reisdorff said.

“It's a case of pointing out the heartbreak of war and the irony of war,” he said. “Art's promising career as a baseball player got cut short and Jack’s skill as a journalist, he of course got to live and was able to come back and have a full career here and give to the community.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

