Expansion planned: John Deere/AKRS looking to grow dealership

The David City John Deere dealership will be expanding.

John Deere dealership AKRS Equipment Solutions has 27 locations throughout the Midwest, nearly all of which are in Nebraska, including one already situated in David City along Highway 15 on the north end of town. On Jan. 25, AKRS announced its plan to build a new, 40,000 square foot AKRS facility in David City.

"Construction will begin in the spring of 2022, with expected completion in the summer of 2023," said a Jan. 25 press release from AKRS.

AKRS Sales and Marketing Vice President Kent Kirchhoff told the Banner-Press the business has outgrown its current space.

"There are some nice existing facilities and some that are, obviously, why we're not staying there -- not enough capacity for our size of a business," Kirchhoff said. "...It is a great community for us. We've been there forever, there's always been a John Deere dealership there. We have an awesome team and they really just required...an upgrade. More space, with the latest technology and the size of the equipment."

There's no room to expand in its current location at 1707 N. Fourth St., so the plan is to build a new facility somewhere north of town, Kirchhoff said.

There is residential housing located a couple of blocks from the current AKRS facility. Until AKRS announces a specific location, it's unclear how close the new facility will be to an area -- also on the north end of town -- that the city is eyeing for housing development.

Meanwhile, Kirchhoff said AKRS is still determining what it will do with the existing location.

"It will likely be utilized for something else, but we're a long ways away from moving in so there won't be any decisions on that until probably until the middle of 2023," Kirchhoff said.

Plans for the new, state-of-the-art facility will follow AKRS' signature design, which Kirchhoff said was carefully developed with efficiency and capacity in mind. The David City location is just the first to get the signature design treatment. Kirchoff said there will be announcements about other locations in the future.

"David City is where we're starting. ... It's a location where we have an outstanding customer base, we have great technicians and that seemed to be the highest priority for us, in that location," Kirchhoff said.

David City's water, sewer and road infrastructure will also need to grow to support the AKRS expansion. At a Jan. 26 David City Council meeting, David City Water Supervisor Aaron Gustin said the city needs to get the balling rolling if they are going to keep pace with the AKRS construction timeline.

"We are next to a highway -- this is going to be a permitted project," Gustin said. "...There will engineering time and costs, permitting time and costs and then installing all of that according to those specs."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.