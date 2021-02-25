Facing a losing battle: Butler County experiences rolling blackouts

"If we did not take emergency action to drop load in various locations, there was potential that there could have been a massive blackout that might have lasted days," Becker said.

Butler County wasn't the only county to experience blackouts, nor was Nebraska the only state. NPPD, and by extension BPPD, are both part of the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), which manages the electric grid and wholesale power market in more than a dozen states in the central part of the country.

"Every utility in that 14-state footprint of the Southwest Power Pool had to do that. Every single one of them," Becker said.

And when SPP began calling for rolling blackouts, the NPPD didn't have much time to spare if it was going to do its part to avoid a catastrophic collapse of the electrical system.

"To sit down and figure out, at that point, who we have to call to tell them ahead of time and allow them to call somebody else — we don't have that kind of time. We automatically started shedding load," Becker said.

To contact all of the impacted entities — some 23 rural public power districts, 79 village and city wholesale contractors and a fleet of retail service communities — and wait for them to notify their customers would have simply taken time the grid did not have, Becker said.