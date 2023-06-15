Four Corners Health Department wants to encourage families to stay healthy this summer! There are many ways to do this including nutrition and activity. Family Health and Fitness Day is June 10. It is celebrated the second Saturday in June. June is also National Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Month.

Farmers’ Markets are a good place to find fresh fruits and vegetables. Support our local producers and eat healthy at the same time! There are several different markets available throughout our district.

• David City:

o In front of Winfield’s- 467 D St.

o Fridays 4-6 p.m.

o June 2 through October

• Henderson

o City Park

o Tuesdays 5-7 p.m.

o June 6 through August 8

• Osceola

o Courthouse Square

o Wednesdays 5-7 p.m.

• Seward

o Courthouse Square

o Wednesdays 5-7 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. – noon

o May 17 through October

• Shelby

o South end of Main

o Wednesdays 5-7 p.m.

o July 12 through August 9

• York

o North side of the library

o Thursdays 5-7 p.m.

o June 1 through September 29

Screen time is another concern many parents have. It’s important for children to get at least 1 hour of moderate activity every day. Limit the screen time and head outside. Play at the park or go for a walk as a family!

Check out these activity bingo sheets from Nebraska Extension! https://food.unl.edu/free-resource/family-fun-run/nutrition-and-physical-activity-bingo-cards

To learn more about this topic, go to https://food.unl.edu/food-calendar/june/fresh-fruit-and-vegetables-month or https://food.unl.edu/article/physical-activity-kids-and-teens

Contact Four Corners at 402-362-2621 or 877-337-3573 or email at info@fourcorners.ne.gov. You can follow us on Facebook at Four Corners Health Department. Find @FC_HealthDept on Twitter and Instagram!