Farmers not to see much change with valuations

A difference in land valuation has thrown farmers in the region for a loop, but for Butler County, the state’s new classification system hasn’t had much impact.
“I know a lot of counties have found some issues concerning valuations,” Butler County Assessor Vickie Donoghue said, noting that some counties have seen 700 protest hearings.
For years, land valuation for different soil was based on the quality of the soil when dry. For land valuation purposes, dry is a technical term. Dry soil is ground that is unirrigated and is actively being farmed. High-quality dry soil was assumed to be high-quality soil across the board – it would be high quality if irrigated and high quality if left alone as grassland.
However, the actual qualities of dry soil can vary widely. Some soils – even on unirrigated, cultivated land – are naturally wetter. Adding water to that soil will not improve its quality; it’ll make it worse.
Meanwhile, the old valuation system also implied that even good quality dry soil could never be improved upon, either by irrigation or by letting it become grassland. But a naturally dehydrated soil will improve with irrigation and a nutrient-depleted soil will improve if it becomes grassland. In the old system, no consideration was made for that.
The median sale price from the last three years determines compliance. If the valuation on that sale is greater than 75% of the price, the assessor must lower land values. If it’s below 69%, they must raise values.
Because the valuations have changed, the pricing had to change.
Donoghue said that Butler County doesn’t have a large spread of grassland, so there hasn’t been a large difference in land valuation – a little over 1,200 acres have been impacted by this new system.
“It’s had a very minimal effect on Butler County,” she said, adding that the county has received 21 protest hearings.
Despite this minimal effect, Donoghue said she doesn’t think the change should have occurred based on the state’s new system and her own evaluations of land in the area.
“I don’t believe that should have been raised,” she said.
In nearby Platte County, the impact has been much greater.
“We had to increase irrigation pricing and decrease the dry land pricing, to get everything in compliance,” Platte County Assessor Placzek said, adding that one piece of land had a change of $2,000 an acre.
“Maybe it should’ve been done like this 15, 20 years ago. And we wouldn’t be going through this – we would have gone through it 20 years ago. But then 20 years ago land was $1,500 an acre, so your changes were $75 an acre instead of $500 an acre."
There’s still a chance the valuations will level off as the median changes every year when the oldest year of sales is dropped and the most recent year is added. The assessor recalculates land values accordingly. In three or four years, the system will absorb the changes introduced this year and land valuations will level off – hopefully, anyway.
“You don’t know what’s going to happen with land [market] values. We didn’t know it was going to go way up a few years ago, and now it’s slowly trickling down,” Placzek said. “Platte County has some of the highest valued land in the state.”
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press and Hannah Schrodt is the news editor. Reach them via email at molly.hunter@lee.net and hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!