Farmers not to see much change with valuations

Because the valuations have changed, the pricing had to change.

Donoghue said that Butler County doesn’t have a large spread of grassland, so there hasn’t been a large difference in land valuation – a little over 1,200 acres have been impacted by this new system.

“It’s had a very minimal effect on Butler County,” she said, adding that the county has received 21 protest hearings.

Despite this minimal effect, Donoghue said she doesn’t think the change should have occurred based on the state’s new system and her own evaluations of land in the area.

“I don’t believe that should have been raised,” she said.

In nearby Platte County, the impact has been much greater.

“We had to increase irrigation pricing and decrease the dry land pricing, to get everything in compliance,” Platte County Assessor Placzek said, adding that one piece of land had a change of $2,000 an acre.

“Maybe it should’ve been done like this 15, 20 years ago. And we wouldn’t be going through this – we would have gone through it 20 years ago. But then 20 years ago land was $1,500 an acre, so your changes were $75 an acre instead of $500 an acre."