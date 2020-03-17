Flood relief, coronavirus and other happenings at the Legislature

With Coronavirus now here in Nebraska, I would like to provide some useful websites where you can find a wealth of information on the virus. Johns Hopkins University has an interactive global map with the most current information detailing current cases and fatalities. This map allows you to narrow the search down by country and states. You can find this map at https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html . Another valuable website is https://icap.nebraskamed.com/ . This website provides valuable information on nearly all things concerning coronavirus in our state such as healthcare facilities, school information, and self-assessment tools.

Finally, registration is now open for the Unicameral Youth Legislature. The Youth Legislature is open for any high school students who have an interest in government, debate, and public policy and is a four day simulation in which the students will play the role as a state lawmaker. The students will be presented with bills from the previous legislative session and will then have the opportunity to conduct committee hearings and debate the legislation presented to them. They will also work with State Senators and Staff to better understand the workings of the Unicameral. For students wishing to apply, please visit nebraskalegislature.gov/uyl before the May 15th deadline. Also, those who do apply it is encouraged to apply for the Speaker Greg Adams Civic Scholarship Award which covers the full cost of admission.