Flood visits David City: Congressman Mike Flood stops in David City to learn about area concerns

On a field trip of sorts, Congressman Mike Flood stopped in David City on Jan. 20 to talk to locals about David City's goings-on, what the community needs and how he can help.

"It's hard to be a good representative unless you really know what the priorities are of each community," Flood said. "Being in David City, I spent some time with the farm bureau, Butler County Public Power, a dairy, a chicken farm, then here, to proactively find the biggest issues in Butler County and what can I be working on in Washington, D.C."

Flood mostly asked about the job market, housing and education with some smatterings of high school sports. The biggest thing Flood said he got from the meeting was that Butler County wants to grow.

"I met a young man that moved back to farm with his dad and the fact that they were able to raise chickens allowed him the capacity to have his son there and want to build a future here in Butler County," Flood said.

Early childhood education concerns, Flood said, are something communities around the state are dealing with, each in their own way. As an example, he brought up Albion, which recently raised approximately $5 million to construct a new early childhood education facility. The issue, he added, is not the initial funding.

"The issue isn't raising five million, it's paying workers a living wage so they can work in child care, make $20 an hour, have access to health insurance and get a two-year degree from Northeast Community College," Flood said.

Tricia Schmit, director of the Butler County Chamber of Commerce, said after the visit that she learned a lot from the conversation, mostly about the opportunities available in that early childhood arena.

"We would be interested in the government funding and the opportunities he was talking about, getting more early childhood development, getting more people to fill the jobs (available)," Schmit said.

Butler County Sheriff's Office Manager Alexis Buresh said visits from representatives like this are good because they show they want to learn about their constituents.

"It's nice to hear that he wants to know what we want and he's interested in small-town communities and building them," Buresh said. "He wants to see smaller communities grow as well."

With his recent appointment to the House Financial Services Committee, Flood said he hopes to take what he learned back with him and develop policies in a way that helps communities like David City.

"David City is a very proud, good-looking town with a bright future and I wanted to be here today to find out what makes it tick and what people are concerned about," Flood said.