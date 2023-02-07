In some ways, Butler County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tricia Schmit will always have a special place in her heart for the annual ag expo. After all, it was around the same time last year that she joined the Chamber.

Now, she’s readying for the 2023 edition of the big annual Butler County Ag Expo, set to take place from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 14 in the Butler County Event Center on the fairgrounds, 62 L St. in David City.

“Last year there was such a good turnout,” Schmit recalled, though she wasn’t part of the Chamber team at the time. “Everyone involved did such a good job last year; so, this year people can look forward to learning about all the local and surrounding businesses and what they have to offer that’s ag-related.”

Businesses’ booths will be set up on the large side, with Schmit noting operations from places like David City, Bellwood and Columbus will be on hand. There were approximately 32 booths filled as of Feb. 3, but Schmit said she expected that to continue to grow before the expo got underway next week.

Don’t expect to see any of Cupid’s arrows flying around; however, ag lovers will have the chance to get into the Valentine’s Day spirit. The executive director said some businesses that specialize in flowers and sweets like cookies will be on site for folks looking for a gift for their significant others in honor of the expo happening on Feb. 14.

Of course, the expo will also be an educational opportunity for attendees. Here’s a breakdown of the smaller side/meeting room schedule of events:

- 10 a.m.: Nitrogen Certification/Water Management, Lower Platte North NRD

- 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Free lunch and learn provided by Bank of the Valley and Timpte

- Noon: Speaker for the public: Jim Jensen, UNL Topic: Trends of Land Values and Cash Rents

-1 p.m.: Private Pesticide Applicator Certification (must register through Butler County Extension Office)

-2 p.m.: The booths will close (this is a change from last year, so it’s suggested you see the booths before the classes this year)

Schmit said she appreciates the fact that the expo is a chance to check out the booths, but also has the educational aspect with the classes.

“Farmers can kill two birds with one stone,” she said.

The Butler County Chamber of Commerce expects a few hundred people to attend, with Schmit noting her appreciation to all of the expo sponsors for helping make it all possible.

As of Feb. 3, those sponsors are: Bank of the Valley and Timpte (gold-level); FNBO (silver-level); and Chas Eberle/Eberle Insurance Agency is listed as a corporate sponsor. Quality Catering, of Bellwood, will make the barbecue sandwich meal.

Those with questions or who would like to help sponsor the Expo can call the Butler County Chamber at 402-367-4238.

“It will be a great event again this year,” Schmit said.