Four apply to replace Hotovy's vacant seat, Council to vote on measure July 13

It remains unclear who will fill the vacant seat on the City Council of David City.
The council was poised to vote for one of several candidates at its June 23 meeting, but Mayor Alan Zavodny asked to table the vote until the next meeting due to the absence of Ward 3 Council Member John Vandenberg.
"The vote requires the majority of the elected body, which is four votes," Zavodny said. "And my candidate that I wish to nominate does not have four votes tonight. I know that, so we're not going to hold a vote tonight. We're going to have to wait until John comes back because we are not going to be able to appoint anyone, because at this point I can't tell you who could get four votes."
There were four voting council members -- Jessica Betzen-Miller, Tom Kobus, Bruce Meysenburg and Pat Meysenburg -- present at the meeting.
As of the meeting, Darci Betzen, Galen Krenk, Skip Trowbridge and Kevin Woita are in the running to take over the ward 2 seat, which was left vacant following Kevin Hotovy's resignation from the position in mid-April.
Born and raised in Plattsmouth, Betzen moved to David City about a decade ago. She currently works in parts and service at H2 Equipment LLC in David City. Betzen, 43, said she has been attending meetings most of the time she's lived in David City.
Betzen has ideas to improve how the city spends money.
"There are easy ways to fix some of that…” Betzen said. "Like, 'Hey, this is how much money we spent this past year trying to keep this (piece of equipment) on the road.'"
Betzen believes the city could save money, long-term, by replacing certain pieces of equipment instead of paying to keep them running.
Betzen said she would also like to see the city invest in parks and recreation and capitalize on its nice ball field and golf course.
"It's those towns that have nice facilities and entertainment where I stay and spend money," Betzen said.
Krenk, the second candidate, has lived in David City since 1994.
"I grew up around Abie and then when I first got married I moved to David City," Krenk said.
Krenk, 52, works in warehouse/purchasing at Butler Public Power District. Krenk said he has considered running for council in the past.
"I didn't because I was on the (David City Golf Club) board," Krenk said.
Krenk is still on the board and has been for about 10 years, seven of which he spent as board president.
"I've been interested in city government and how things work. I just want to be a part of trying to make David City better and develop it as far as business and housing," Krenk said.
Trowbridge, meanwhile, has served on the council before. He was also the mayor of David City for a number of years. He said he put his name forward to fill the vacancy because he feels the city is at a critical time and needs strong leadership.
"We need housing and we need it in the worst way. We haven't done much about housing for a good number of years and it's time for us to get serious about it," Trowbridge said.
Trowbridge, 74, left his seat on the council in the summer of 2020 to run for a position on the Butler County Board of Supervisors. A few months after Robert Coufal won the race for district 4 supervisor, Trowbridge was hired as the special project coordinator of David City.
If appointed to the council, Trowbridge said he would resign from the city position.
"I would fulfill the duties I'm doing now through a city council seat," Trowbridge said.
Finally, Woita is another David City native. He said he has lived in David for about 50 years. Woita works as the manager at Arps Red-E-Mix in David City.
"I filled out the application because I want to add something to the community," Woita, 57, said. "I want to take part in the decisions that are being made and be invested in David City as more than just a resident."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.