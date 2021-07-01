Four apply to replace Hotovy's vacant seat, Council to vote on measure July 13

It remains unclear who will fill the vacant seat on the City Council of David City.

The council was poised to vote for one of several candidates at its June 23 meeting, but Mayor Alan Zavodny asked to table the vote until the next meeting due to the absence of Ward 3 Council Member John Vandenberg.

"The vote requires the majority of the elected body, which is four votes," Zavodny said. "And my candidate that I wish to nominate does not have four votes tonight. I know that, so we're not going to hold a vote tonight. We're going to have to wait until John comes back because we are not going to be able to appoint anyone, because at this point I can't tell you who could get four votes."

There were four voting council members -- Jessica Betzen-Miller, Tom Kobus, Bruce Meysenburg and Pat Meysenburg -- present at the meeting.

As of the meeting, Darci Betzen, Galen Krenk, Skip Trowbridge and Kevin Woita are in the running to take over the ward 2 seat, which was left vacant following Kevin Hotovy's resignation from the position in mid-April.