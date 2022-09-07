Four Corners and faith communities partnering for health and wellbeing

Four Corners Health Department knows the value of faith communities to the health and well-being for the counties it serves – Butler, Polk, Seward and York. Through a new project, Four Corners is offering some additional opportunities to faith communities:

• Health education materials to use as each church chooses,

• Training and education on topics such as domestic violence as well as suicide prevention and awareness,

• Support and training to start a health ministry or strengthen an existing program.

Included in these training efforts, Four Corners hosted a Crisis Response Workshop for Clergy. It was held at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Seminary in Seward on July 28. Presentations at the workshop included “Installation of Hope Within the Faith Community: Coping with Suicidal Crisis” by Dr. Don Belau and “Responding to Domestic Violence Crisis” by Kylee Troutman and Mandy VanLaningham of the Hope Crisis Center.

Clergy from all four counties in the district attended the workshop. Resource tables were available to participants, from the Veterans Administration, Hope Crisis Center, Center for Survivors, Faith Partners, Parish Nursing, Four Corners Health Department and Region V Systems.

Four Corners is hosting another workshop on Sept. 14 – a Trauma Informed Response Workshop for Leaders. The free event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at York University in the Mackey Center. The target audience includes leaders from churches, worksites, and community organizations. However, anyone is welcome to attend.

Presentations at the workshop will include:

• “Human Trafficking in Nebraska: What you need to know,” by Anne Boatright, MSN, SANE-A FAAN, State Forensic Nursing Coordinator,

• “Identifying Strategies to Help People Heal,” by Donald Belau, PhD, Suicidologist, and

• “Domestic Violence: How you can help,” by Abbie Tessendorf, Services Director at Center for Survivors.

To register for the Sept. 14 workshop, please contact Four Corners or go to this link: www.tinyurl.com/8s6jtcte Registration is requested by Sept. 9. All costs for these workshops are covered by a Nebraska Preventative Health and Human Services Block Grant.

For questions or to learn more, call Four Corners at 402-362-2621 or 877-337-3573 or email us at info@fourcorners.ne.gov To learn about other upcoming events, go to https://fourcorners.ne.gov/community-ed-training/upcoming-events-workshops/