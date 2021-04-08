Four Corners gives update on COVID-19 vaccine 'medical event'

McDougall said these investigations take time. She said the same investigation process finished for a different Nebraska case about a month ago.

"The investigation determined that there were other causes of death," McDougall said.

A March 17 press release from the NDHHS announced the conclusion of that investigation, which involved the mid-January death of a man in his 40s.

"It was fairly early on in the process," Butler County Health Care Center CEO Don Naiberk said during the April 1 Zoom call. "I think we had just maybe started (vaccinating) the 65-plus crowd."

Up to this point, McDougall said, no major contraindications have been found for the Moderna vaccine.

"Looking across the nation, this vaccine has a very good safety record," McDougall said. "Over 405,000 of these vaccinations have been given in Nebraska without any major incident. We still have a lot of confidence in this vaccine, but there is an investigation pending and we want to be very open and transparent about that so everyone understands that this is being looked at."

McDougall said any findings about the safety of the vaccine will be reported.