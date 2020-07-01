Fourth of July activities set in Rising City

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rising City will still have a fireworks show and a variety of other activities on the Fourth of July despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re working closely with Four Corners (Health Department) to make sure we’re within regulations,” Mark Doehling of the Rising City Fire Department said, noting that they encourage following social distancing measures.

The day will begin with a Firecracker 5K Fun Run/Walk at 9 a.m. in Rising City’s park. The entry fee is $10, the proceeds of which will go towards the cost of the fireworks show. A 25K Fun Ride for ATV & UTV will also take place from 3 to 5 p.m., starting at the Rising City Community Gym; the entry fee is also $10.

As of June 21, an ice cream social sponsored by the Shelby-Rising City FFA had been set from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Community Hall.

From 5 to 7 p.m., visitors can take advantage of the Fireman BQ Supper on the south side of the fire station. It will be a carryout only service, Doehling noted. Guests will be expected to just grab their meal and go elsewhere to eat it.

The fireworks display begins at about 10 p.m. when it gets dark.