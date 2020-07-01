You are the owner of this article.
Fourth of July activities set in Rising City
Fourth of July activities set in Rising City

Rising City will still have a fireworks show and a variety of other activities on the Fourth of July despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re working closely with Four Corners (Health Department) to make sure we’re within regulations,” Mark Doehling of the Rising City Fire Department said, noting that they encourage following social distancing measures.

The day will begin with a Firecracker 5K Fun Run/Walk at 9 a.m. in Rising City’s park. The entry fee is $10, the proceeds of which will go towards the cost of the fireworks show. A 25K Fun Ride for ATV & UTV will also take place from 3 to 5 p.m., starting at the Rising City Community Gym; the entry fee is also $10.

As of June 21, an ice cream social sponsored by the Shelby-Rising City FFA had been set from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Community Hall.

From 5 to 7 p.m., visitors can take advantage of the Fireman BQ Supper on the south side of the fire station. It will be a carryout only service, Doehling noted. Guests will be expected to just grab their meal and go elsewhere to eat it.

The fireworks display begins at about 10 p.m. when it gets dark.

Doehling said attendees are encouraged to stay in their vehicles. If people want to sit outside their vehicles they can but are asked to stay at least 6 feet apart from other parties.

“We’re treating it like a drive-through movie theater,” he noted.

Doehling said that visitors will be able to see a good view of the fireworks show if they park on Co. Highway 32. He stressed that people should not park on Co. Highway 19.

The fireworks show will last about 20 minutes.

“All we ask is that people practice social distancing measures,” Doehling said.

