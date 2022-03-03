Free at-home test kits available at library

Free at-home COVID-19 test kits are available at the Hruska Memorial Public Library, 399 N. Fifth St. in David City.

The kits come with the free option for a documented lab result. Those who need a documented lab result should leave the kit box unopened and visit Nebraska.eMed.com.

“If anybody wants a free COVID at home test kit, they can go get one, pick them up at the library,” Four Corners Health Department Executive Director Laura McDougall said during a Feb. 22 Butler County COVID-19 briefing over Zoom. “If you need a documented lab test … an eMed person can watch you take the test on telehealth and send you a lab result. You just have to have a phone that connects to the internet or a laptop with a camera so that you can dial in and they can watch you take the test and then see the results.

“People can use it for travel or school or getting back to work or whatever they need. That also, hopefully, alleviates a little bit of the testing pressure off of health care providers and makes it more convenient for people.”

Four Corners – which covers Butler, Polk, Seward and York counties – is also offering the at-home test kits at its York location, the Polk County Health Department and the Seward Memorial Library.

COVID cases have significantly decreased over the past few weeks. Butler County Health Care Center (BCHCC) CEO Don Naiberk noted during the Zoom call that his facility has noticed this as well.

“Things have definitely slowed down for us in regards to COVID. Regular patient counts are about the same, and I would say are still a little above average for this time of year,” Naiberk said.

BCHCC is still offering COVID testing each morning five days a week, he noted, but there are much fewer people coming in for it.

“Maybe one or two people a day are coming in for that where in the past, we would have 25 or 30 a day coming in,” Naiberk said. “So that's changed considerably. It's a welcome change, I think everybody was ready for a break.”

Wellness center members at BCHCC are also no longer required to wear masks during the day. That was announced Feb. 22.

“It was basically to protect our therapy patients and our cardiac and pulmonary rehab patients but we're able to social distance enough now,” Naiberk said. “With the case rates moving down to the rate that they are now, we felt comfortable with having people not need to come in and wear their masks. So I think a lot of people were thankful for that.”

Naiberk also reported on his facility’s vaccine mandate process – roughly 89% of BCHCC employees had already received their vaccine while another worker received theirs. The rest of the individuals unvaccinated are those with religious or medical exemptions.

“The next area is going to be trying to figure out our vendors that come into our building, how to work with them,” Naiberk said. “That is going to be a bigger challenge now that the employers over 200, the OSHA one, was struck down by the Supreme Court. Unless they specifically deal with health care and our health organization, they technically don't have to abide by it outside of our four walls. Basically anybody that comes into our building other than a visitor or a patient that spends any amount of time in our building on a regular basis is going to either be vaccinated or apply for an exemption.”

COVID vaccines are still being held on Fridays at Four Corners, 2101 N. Lincoln Ave. in York, from noon to 1 p.m. Registration can be completed at fourcorners.ne.gov.

In non-COVID news, McDougall announced that funding has been secured to host a household hazardous waste event in the spring in Butler County.

“There'll be another opportunity for people to bring their old paint and household chemicals and things down and get rid of them,” McDougall said.

