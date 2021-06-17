Free cards continue at David City library

"There are computers, there's a wireless printer, there's wireless outside," Schmid said.

The library also provides Hoopla -- a digital platform that allows people to stream e-books, audiobooks, movies, music and TV programs -- and OverDrive, a digital distributor of audiobooks and e-books for all ages.

"So those county people who may not always be able to physically come and visit us, they can use our services online," Schmid said.

The library also offers different programs.

"That's been the exciting thing because ... last summer was such a dud. But this summer we're seeing so many families, and some of them are county families," Schmid said.

The library's children's reading program is shaping up to be a success this summer. Already, Children's Librarian Lucy Watts said this year's participation may be the highest ever. Participants need a library card and must visit the library in-person to sign up for the reading program.