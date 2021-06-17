Free cards continue at David City library

It's a big month for the Hruska Public Memorial Library in David City.
In June, the library is coming up on several anniversaries. The library has been in the same building at 399 N. Fifth St. in David City for 25 years and is also celebrating 130 years of service in David City.
It's also been almost exactly a year since the Butler County Board of Supervisors approved a $5,000 contribution to pay for free Hruska library cards for all Butler County residents.
The Board unanimously reapproved the contribution at its June 7 meeting, meaning the free memberships will continue.
Library Director Kay Schmid said the county's $5,000 contribution covers library service fees -- including books and materials purchases -- as well as programming and supplies costs.
Schmid said the county has seen a substantial return on its investment in terms of increased participation.
"We've had over 250 new county cards since July of 2020," Schmid said.
Schmid stressed that people don't just use their library memberships to check out books.
"There are computers, there's a wireless printer, there's wireless outside," Schmid said.
The library also provides Hoopla -- a digital platform that allows people to stream e-books, audiobooks, movies, music and TV programs -- and OverDrive, a digital distributor of audiobooks and e-books for all ages.
"So those county people who may not always be able to physically come and visit us, they can use our services online," Schmid said.
The library also offers different programs.
"That's been the exciting thing because ... last summer was such a dud. But this summer we're seeing so many families, and some of them are county families," Schmid said.
The library's children's reading program is shaping up to be a success this summer. Already, Children's Librarian Lucy Watts said this year's participation may be the highest ever. Participants need a library card and must visit the library in-person to sign up for the reading program.
"We have a weekly prize. If you read 100 minutes that week, you can come in and pick up the prize of the week. Each prize of the week was given to us by local places, or some of them are little trinket things that the Friends of the Library purchased," Watts said.
Reading magazines, picture books, chapter books and reading aloud all count, Watts said.
"You can read street signs in the car -- I just want you to read something this summer, anything," Watts said.
There will be several events and regular activities throughout June and July as part of the reading program, including movie days and story and craft times. The best place for more information is either the library itself or the Hruska Memorial Public Library Facebook page.
Watts said it's been exciting to have programming back in the building after being closed last summer and noted that people who are visiting the children's section for the first time in a while will notice that it looks different.
"We renovated while we were closed," Watts said. "...We have all these new toys and we painted."
Library staff member Lisa Buntgen also decorated some of the walls with a collage of children's book covers.
The library has been housed in its current Fifth Street building for 25 years. All in all, though, the library has been operating in David City for 130 years.
The library will be celebrating with various events at the end of June.
On June 28, Humanities Nebraska Speaker Jeff Barnes will present "To Live and Die on the Plains" at 6:30 p.m. at the library. On June 30, Magician Jeff Quin will perform from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by a free lunch provided by the Friends of the Library from noon to 1 p.m. The first 100 visitors will receive a complimentary David City Christmas ornament.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.