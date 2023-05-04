With David City’s sesquicentennial quickly approaching, the Friends of David City and its S150 (sesquicentennial 150) subcommittee will be holding a 150th celebration at the end of July.

The year 2023 marks the anniversary of the vote that made David City, Nebraska, the county seat of Butler County.

Prior to the election on Aug. 6, 1873, the county seat was Savannah, a town that no longer exists. Savannah was located by the Platte River near M Road between the current towns of Bellwood and Octavia. The settlers wanted a more central location for their courthouse. A four-year struggle and four elections followed. Finally, the fourth election gave the town of David City a majority vote of 39 to become the county seat.

At the time, David City was little more than a wide expanse of prairie. The courthouse was relocated to the new county seat. People and merchants also moved to David City. In 1873 a modest courthouse was built for $1,470. In 1890, a second courthouse was built that stood for 74 years. The courthouse was razed and replaced in 1962. A Justice Department was added to the courthouse building in 2007.

More history of David City will be available this summer in the form of a self-guided tour of David City. Signs with a QR code will be located on street poles next to various downtown buildings. That QR code will link to a web site showing the current building and the historical building at the particular site. The QR sign project is being planned by the Hruska Memorial Library Foundation, Butler County Gallery, the Butler County Chamber of Commerce and the Butler County Historical Society.

A committee was formed in February to begin planning a celebration event for this monumental milestone. At the April 26 David City Council meeting, Resolution No. 17-2023 was passed by the council and Mayor Jessica Miller signed the proclamation recognizing the sesquicentennial (150th) anniversary event and celebration.

Commemorative items will be available to recognize David City’s 150th anniversary.

The 150th anniversary celebration will be on July 28, 29 and 30, at locations downtown and in the city park with numerous activities planned.

The first event the S150 committee is announcing is the beard growing contest.

There will be four categories: beard, mustache, goatee and partial beard. Judging and the announcement of winners receiving prizes will be on Saturday, July 29 at 5 p.m. on the main stage in downtown David City.

Other events include the monthly “Towns of the County” hosted by the Hruska Library and the Butler County Historical Society and a monthly photo contest hosted by the Hruska Library.

Friday evening there will be a cornhole tournament, bingo, music, food and a beer garden. Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen is also scheduled to make an appearance Friday evening.

Saturday events will include craft and vendor fair, a color fun run, a local movie premier, an artist reception at Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art, Butler County Museum open house, music bingo and food.

The big event for Saturday afternoon will be a Super Hero Appreciation recognizing our volunteer fire department, law enforcement, utility linemen, healthcare workers and our military veterans.

Plans also include a children’s ‘super hero’ costume contest. Events continue into the evening with a street dance featuring ‘Velvet Crush’ a cover band from Omaha and a beer garden.

Events tentatively being planned for Sunday include a car show, a sand volleyball tournament, kid’s games, a kiddie parade, crime scene scavenger hunt, food and music in the park with the band Unfinished Business.

There are several other events that are still being considered to help make this a memorable event for young and old alike.

Businesses are invited and encouraged to host an event.

Those interested can contact the S150 committee through its Facebook page David City’s 150th Celebration. There are many expenses involved in putting together this celebration, so letters will be going out to local businesses to ask for donations.

Donation buckets will soon be available at area businesses for individuals to contribute. Contributions can also be mail to the ‘Friends of David City’ at PO Box 301, David City, NE 68362.