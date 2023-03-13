Following the near completion of the Jaycee Purple Park Renovation, the Friends of David City are taking on a new park project and will be upgrading the toddler area in the Main City Park. This is just west of the large playground structure there.

“We are looking into different playground equipment ideas at this point, which will be geared toward toddler aged children,” Deb Dinkelman of the Friends said.

There are drainage issues that need to be addressed as well, and rubber mulch ground cover and borders will be added.

The Jaycee Park is in the final renovation stages. The shelter is nearly complete and will have electricity and a hydrant. The Rotary Club just added two picnic tables there. The fence will be replaced yet, grass sown in spring and a sidewalk, bike rack and donor sign will complete the project.

There was funding left over from the Jaycee Purple Park Project, so it will be used in the City Park for upgrades. Additional funds will be needed to complete this, and the Friends of DC have some fundraising projects in mind, with the first being a Breakfast Burrito/Biscuits and Gravy breakfast on March 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This will be a free will offering drive-through event.

“The rubber mulch groundcover will likely be our biggest expense for the City Park Project,” Dinkelman said.

At this point, there will not be a big campaign to raise the funds other than fundraising projects, but any donations are appreciated. These can be directed to the Friends of David City, PO Box 301, David City, NE 68632, or dropped off at Union Bank and are eligible for tax deductible purposes.

Detailed pictures of the equipment will be made available once decisions are made on what will be ordered.