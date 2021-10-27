Friends of David City reach fundraising goal

The Friends of David City community group has reached its fundraising goal of more than $60,000 to purchase new playground equipment for the Jaycee Community Park, 1255 N. Ninth St. in David City.

Friends of David City president Deb Dinkelman said the equipment has been ordered but is delayed.

"It was supposed to be here in August and we kept getting delays. Now they're talking about maybe mid-November, but that's not even a guarantee," Dinkelman said. "Whether we put it in this year or not, I don't know. It depends on how soon (the equipment) comes."

In the meantime, Friends of David City will continue working to raise money for improvements to the Jaycee Community Park, which is known by many local children as the "Purple Park."

"We don't want to stop … because there's always going to be incidental stuff we couldn't anticipate, and now we're looking at doing a shelter. So, our fundraising efforts will continue," Dinkelman said.

Dinkelman said the group hopes to put in a shelter where a defunct city well house is now located.

"That's supposed to come down -- the city's taking that out because it is not used anymore," Dinkelman said.

Friends of David City Member Russ Heller spoke about the group's plans for the shelter on Oct. 13 at a City Council of David City meeting. Heller said it will be a well-constructed shelter.

"We're proposing construction a 12-by-24 foot shelter on a concrete pad," Heller said at the meeting. "...It would be supported by steel columns, the shelter itself would have an aluminum … roof. … The concrete that we're pouring will also have a conduit so that we can have electrical run to it at a later date."

Although the city council has signed off on all of the park renovation work so far, the project is being funded and organized entirely by the Friends of David City.

"The Friends of David City are anticipating covering the entire cost of construction on this," Heller said. "...We're looking at probably the fall of 2022 for beginning of construction on the (shelter)."

The existing equipment at the park is old and not much of it is accessible to very young children or kids with physical disabilities, but Friends of David City hopes to change that with the renovation project.

Some of the park equipment received a facelift in 2020 thanks to Jacob Witter, who repaired and repainted a slide and swing set as part of his Eagle Scout project. He also built and installed a new teeter-totter.

The Friends of David City hosted a gathering at the park in April which featured a meet-and-greet for former Husker football player, 2001 Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch.

Crouch's company, Crouch Recreation, has assisted the Friends of David City with the park renovation project.

More recently, Dinkelman said, the David City Rotary Club has committed to donating two park benches.

Dinkelman said she's happy the group was able to raise the money for the equipment in only a year-and-a-half.

Dinkelman said Friends of David City hopes to raise around $13,000 for the shelter, for which they will continue with their usual fundraisers.

"The rodeo burger meal will be this Friday," Dinkelman said. "In December we're having a progressive dinner. Next year we've got a musical bingo planned in February and we'll probably do a breakfast again."

More information about the Friends of David City's activities can be found on the group's Facebook page, facebook.com/FriendsofDavidCity.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.