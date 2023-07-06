The park is a reflection of our town, according to Friends of David City member Deb Dinkelman.

That is why, she and the Friends of David City have been working hard to complete the renovation of the Jaycee Park (Purple Park), which began last year with equipment upgrades according to Dinkelman.

"The condition of the park was an issue, and on that side of town there aren't many playgrounds for kids to play on, so we decided on upgrades to make the community there and across David City better," Dinkelman said.

In the past, the management of the Purple Park was handled by other organizations, until eventually, Dinkelman said, it ended up in the care of the Friends of David City.

"We just saw a need in the community and decided to help," Dinkelman said. "A lot of our members, including myself, had been involved with the park up to around 35 years ago."

Another Friends of David City member in charge of the park renovations, Jim Angell, acknowledged the numerous improvements made aside from the playground equipment.

"We put in a sidewalk and a roofed picnic shelter with tables, lights and running water," Angell said. "We added a bicycle rack, a tree and even made the park more handicap accessible."

Dinkelman also stated the Friends added mulch to cover the ground and a border around the entire park.

Much of the park's renovations were made possible through local donors and activities and events put on by the Friends of David City, Angell said.

"We did all kinds of fundraising, anything we could think of that would help support the park," Angell said. "There will even be a sign at the park listing all the donors who helped improve the community."

The donors' names will be located along the south side of the park's newly implemented fence.

Now, the Purple Park's improvements are mostly finishing touches, according to Dinkelman, who anticipates the project's completion by the end of summer. However, she has already noticed the impacted it has made on the community.

"We have noticed an increase in children playing there, and it has definitely been used by people," Dinkelman said. "It's nice to see the park benefit the community."

For Angell, projects such as the Purple Park, are a normal part of being a part of the Friends of David City.

"We are just trying to make the park more useable and safe for all the kids and improve the appearance of the neighborhood," Angell said. "We all just believe in community service and working together to make improvements in the town."

In fact, Dinkelman has similar thoughts, revealing that the Jaycee Park renovation will not the last attempt from the Friends of David City in their mission to "make a good place better."

"Our next step is to go to the Main City Park and update the Toddler Area there, which needs new equipment and mulch. That's our next goal," Dinkelman concluded.