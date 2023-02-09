Those wanting to get a special treat for their special someone will be able to do so on Valentine’s Day through the Friends of the Library’s 16th annual Chocolate “FRIEND”-ZY.

At the Hruska Memorial Public Library, 399 Fifth St. in David City, visitors can purchase boxes of chocolate goodies from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward the library’s summer reading program.

Library Director Kay Schmid said volunteers donate the chocolates, which are then placed into sample boxes. There are 10 samples per box, which cost $5 a box. Pre-orders are available by calling the library at 402-367-3100.

There are all kinds of chocolates from brownies and cookies to chocolate-dipped treats to candy.

“Usually, we have about 30 people that donate different kinds of chocolate,” Schmid said.

Friends of the Library Treasurer Denise Bruner said the volunteers, both community members and Friends of the Library members, bring in their chocolates either the night before or the morning of the event.

“Usually by eight o'clock we ask them to have their chocolate here,” Bruner said. “We used to set it out on the tables and people would come and pick which chocolate treats they wanted and package it themselves. Since COVID, we pre-packaged them and then just have them out in the main part of the library to sell.”

The Chocolate “FRIEND”-ZY’s entry form states there will be three adult prizes and three youth prizes awarded, which will be randomly chosen.

Bruner added the fundraiser usually goes over well.

“There are quite a few people that look forward to purchasing the chocolate for Valentine's Day for their valentines,” Bruner said.

“I would say last year I think we saw 85 (people) maybe, so hoping we do about the same.”

The remaining chocolates that aren’t sold on Valentine’s Day will be available for purchase at the library’s Victorian tea program being held the following day on Feb. 15, Schmid added.

“It's a great way to get chocolates for someone special and also a great way to support the library,” Schmid said.

Progress is also still continuing with the library’s community room, which saw damage from a busted pipe on Christmas Day. The leak was discovered on Dec. 26, causing the facility to be closed the last week of 2022.

The library reopened Jan. 4 but the community room has been closed due to repairs. The library’s programs, including its “Towns of the County” series, have been held at different locations, mainly Winfield’s with the Feb. 6 event held at the Butler County Event Center.

Schmid noted she is hoping the community room will be back in action soon.

“They are going to start with the drywall as sometime this week, and then painting will take place after that and then carpet,” Schmid told The Banner-Press on Feb. 6. “It's a process but it's moving through. I'm hopeful that it will be done in the month of February.”