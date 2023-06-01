Correspondent's Note: In honor of 2023 being the 150th anniversary of David City, this column will throughout the year occasionally feature stories on some of the more unusual incidents that occurred around the county in years past.

Fifty years ago this week, Ruth Etting returned to David City for one last visit.

Etting, a once nationally famous singer-celebrity, came here to help her hometown celebrate its centennial during a three-day event held June 1-3, 1973.

With her musical popularity having peaked in the 1920s and 1930s, Etting is best remembered for such hit tunes as “Love Me or Leave Me” and “Shine On Harvest Moon.”

She appeared in about 35 short feature films, made more than $6,000 a week during the Depression, and inspired many parents to name their daughters Ruth.

A public scandal involving her former husband and an ill-fated comeback attempt marred her later life. However, Etting comfortably lived out the remainder of her life in Colorado Springs, Colo. She died in 1978 at age 81.

Etting was known as a “torch singer,” someone who focused on topics of unhappiness or lovesickness. While most songs during the 1930s were made up-beat to forget the hard financial times, Etting was one of a few singers to accurately reflect conditions of the Depression.

It is a mystery how Etting, born in David City in 1897, had acquired her musical abilities. Her relatives were not musically talented and residents did not recall hearing her sing before she moved to Chicago following graduation from David City High School in 1916.

After giving up a clothing designer’s career, Etting struggled on the nightclub and chorus line circuit before making it big time. She was aided by her first husband, Moe “The Gimp” Snyder, an alleged gangster who had entertainment world connections that allowed Etting to advance professionally.

Among highlights of Etting's professional career was a highly-publicized return to David City in July 1935 to sing at the dedication of the current David City Post Office building.

Etting later divorced Snyder because of his treatment of her. Then, in 1938, Snyder shot her accompanist, Myrl Alderman, with whom Etting was then romantically involved. Alderman survived his injuries and he and Etting were later married.

The public turned on Etting following the shooting. She attempted to make a comeback in 1947, but it was deemed her voice wasn’t the same. She then retired from public life.

Etting’s career was depicted in a 1955 movie called “Love Me or Leave Me.” Doris Day portrayed Etting and James Cagney played Snyder.

Unlike some of her contemporaries, Etting’s later life was successful. She was never an alcoholic, as rumored, and she had wisely invested her earnings. She and Alderman were happily married until he died.

It was reported that Etting was warmly welcomed back to David City for her attendance at both the DCHS alumni reunion and the centennial celebration.

The native daughter would receive one more major honor. For a number of years, starting in the 1990s, David City held an annual celebration called “Vaudeville Days” to commemorate Etting and her career.

Compiled by Jim Reisdorff, historian for the Butler County Historical Society.