100 years ago (1923)

Stockholders of the Farmers Grain & Supply Co. of Ulysses recently decided to close the firm's elevator temporarily and discontinue the buying of grain. An effort will be made to lease or sell the elevator.

Celebration of the Namesday anniversary of St. Peter’s and Paul’s Church of Abie was held there July 1. The event was in honor of the newly-organized Sokol at Abie.

An official of the U.S. Post Office Dept. said the USPO is willing to consider proposals for a new post office building in David City. The current post office quarters here are inadequate and more room is needed for the ever-increasing parcel post business.

75 years ago (1948)

Heavy rains over Butler County on Saturday evening played havoc with creeks, with water overflowing the banks and washing out bridges and roads. Much damage was done to corn fields, with many being under water for a day or more.

Butler County Sheriff Alvin Grubaugh tendered his resignation to the County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday. Grubaugh has accepted a position as a field man for the Butler County National Farm Loan Association.

Dr. Muriel Anderson, osteopath from David City, was seriously injured at Medford, Mass., after being struck by a truck while crossing a street with her seeing eye dog, Gal. She had planned to go to Chicago soon to have a cornea transplanted to her eye.

50 years ago (1973)

One of the most destructive hail storms in the history of this area cut a diagonal swath through Butler County on Saturday night, leaving an untold amount of damage in its wake. Road maintainers were used to clear drifts of hail three or four feet high from the highways.

With the cessation of the military draft by the United States, the Selective Service system goes into a standby status. The agency and its draft board for Butler County will now be administered from the Columbus area office.

Three hundred former pupils, teaching associates, friends and relatives were on hand Sunday at the Bellwood 3-R School to honor Mrs. Clyde (Rhoda) Cook. During 47 years as a teacher, Cook taught 31 years in the Bellwood Public Schools.

25 years ago (1998)

The Dwaine Schmit family of Bellwood is being honored as an Ak-Sar-Ben 100-year Farm Family. Schmit’s paternal grandparents had first settled on the farm in 1893.

Willam “Bill” Tomek, the last surviving family member of the Tomek law firm of David City, died on June 20. Tomek was a partner with his brother in the law firm that bore their name.

The former David City Public Library building has changed hands again. New owner Brian Wiles of Lincoln said the current plan is to turn the building into a commercial office or an apartment.

Compiled by Jim Reisdorff, historian for the Butler County Historical Society.