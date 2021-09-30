Front Page Files 093021

100 years ago (1921)

Mrs. Amy Selden of Rising City had the little finger on her left hand cut-off at the first joint recently while washing clothes. Her finger got caught in the cogs of the electric ringer.

Howard Wilber of Rising City has been awarded compensation by the federal government for the amount of $80 per month. He was disabled while in active military service in France.

75 years ago (1946)

St. Luke’s Methodist Church in David City, of which Rev. A.L. Embree is pastor, will celebrate the 75th anniversary of its founding next Sunday. The congregation currently has a membership of 480.

George Miller, 88, who helped to found the town of Surprise, died in Omaha on Sept. 22. Miller, along with his father and brother, came to Surprise in 1881 and built the mill and dam, starting the town of Surprise.

50 years ago (1971)

A Chicago firm has purchased $1,300,000 in general obligation bonds to finance the construction of a new Butler County community hospital. The interest to be paid by the county during the 15-year term of the bonds will amount to a net total of $517,946.