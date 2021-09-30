Front Page Files 093021

100 years ago (1921)
Mrs. Amy Selden of Rising City had the little finger on her left hand cut-off at the first joint recently while washing clothes. Her finger got caught in the cogs of the electric ringer.
Howard Wilber of Rising City has been awarded compensation by the federal government for the amount of $80 per month. He was disabled while in active military service in France.
75 years ago (1946)
St. Luke’s Methodist Church in David City, of which Rev. A.L. Embree is pastor, will celebrate the 75th anniversary of its founding next Sunday. The congregation currently has a membership of 480.
George Miller, 88, who helped to found the town of Surprise, died in Omaha on Sept. 22. Miller, along with his father and brother, came to Surprise in 1881 and built the mill and dam, starting the town of Surprise.
50 years ago (1971)
A Chicago firm has purchased $1,300,000 in general obligation bonds to finance the construction of a new Butler County community hospital. The interest to be paid by the county during the 15-year term of the bonds will amount to a net total of $517,946.
Anton (Tony) Cuhel of Bruno was given a surprise party in honor of his 75th birthday on Wednesday. From 1933 to 1962, Cuhel was in the oil and gas business in the community.
25 years ago (1996)
Larry Fauss has been named managing editor and assistant to the publisher of the Banner-Press. Fauss, former publisher and editor of the Wahoo Newspaper, has worked in the field of journalism and communications for more than 35 years.
The Aliant Communications business office in David City has been closed as a cost control measure by the company. Five people employed in the office will be affected by the closing.
10 years ago (2011)
Butler County Health Care Center is teaming up with Aquinas, David City and East Butler high schools to host pink games in September and October to raise awareness of breast cancer. The student athletes will wear pink-colored jerseys or socks during one game or meet.
Although David City recorded a growth of 300 residents in the 2010 census, the population of Butler County continues to decline. Eighty-two of Nebraska’s 93 counties lost a total of 23,500 youths ages 19 and under during the last decade.
5 years ago (2016)
Frontier Cooperative has initiated an eight-week summer work program at three of the company’s 23 locations: Brainard, David City and North Bend. The summer work program is helping high school students to determine whether they want to enter ag-related career fields.